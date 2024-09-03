Elderly Indian-origin man ‘kicked to death’ by 5 children, aged 12 to 14, in park attack; kids in custody

An 80-year-old Indian-origin man was allegedly “kicked in the neck and back” on Sunday evening, September 1, in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, near Leicester. A group of five school children aged 12 to 14 have been reportedly taken into custody after they allegedly attacked the elderly, “kind and considerate" dog walker in the park. Pensioner Bhim Sen Kohli, 80, died following a brutal attack in Braunstone Town earlier this week. Five children have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, Leicestershire Police said.(Facebook)

Leicestershire Police confirmed on Tuesday, September 3, that five children – a boy and a girl aged 14, and two girls and a boy aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after Bhim Sen Kohli passed away last night.

Mr Kohli was just 30 seconds away from his home when the alleged young-aged attackers assaulted him at 6:30 pm as he was walking his dog at his usual local spot, the police said today, per Daily Mail's report.

Elderly park attack victim's daughter speaks up

Sources also claim that the group of young people suspected to be responsible for the horrifying tragedy fled the scene after brutally assaulting him. The victim was left screaming in agony on the scene, his daughter said, per The Sun. Furthermore, she told Leicester Mercury: “He had been taking the dog for a walk.”

“They pushed him, they kicked in the neck, kicked in the spine,” Mr Kohli's daughter added, as she also mentioned that they've been living in the area for 40 years.

She also spoke about rushing to her father “lying under a tree” after the attack.

Emergency Services eventually came to Bhim Sen Kohli's aid and took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Indian-origin Bhim Sen Kohli's neighbour describes his “kind” character

One of Kohli's neighbours paid him a tribute, saying that the victim was his friend and their allotments were next to each other.

Speaking of his character, the man continued, “He lived to attend his allotment and grew amazing veg and was not a threat to anyone.” He even praised Kohli as a “kind and considerate man.”

70-year-old neighbour Deep Singh Kalia had known Kohli for over 30 years and mentioned that they would meet up every day.

“We were both originally from Punjab in India. He loved his allotment, and loved his dog, and loved his family.”

Expanding on the 80-year-old deceased victim's prior engagements, Kalia said, “He used to own a factory that made jumpers and cardigans. He was very fit because he worked on his allotment all the time.”

The victim had previously been in contact with the police, so authorities voluntarily referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC).

Police release statement

Detective Inspector Emma Matts announced that Kohli's death “has now become a murder investigation.”

“We have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened,” she added while urging people in the area to come forward with any information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

Amid the ongoing investigation, scene preservation is still in place at the park where the horrifying incident took place.

Leicestershire Police released a statement on Wednesday: “At 18.30 on Sunday 1st September 2024, an 80-year-old man was assaulted near the Franklin Park entrance, Bramble way, Braunstone Town, and later died in hospital.”

Officials believe that Kohli was wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms on the day of the vicious assault. Five children in the school-going bracket are being interviewed by the police.