Top Indian-origin doctor Ramesh Peramsetty shot and killed in US

An Indian-origin doctor was shot and killed in the Alabama city of Tuscaloosa on Friday. The victim, identified as Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty from Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, died at the scene. With 38 years of experience, he was a renowned physician who co-founded a group of local medical officers operating as the Crimson Network. Dr, Ramesh Peramsetty was shot and killed in Alabama on Friday(Facebook/ Crimson Care Network)

Indian-origin doctor shot and killed in US

Peramsetty's death was confirmed by the Crimson Care Network Team in a statement issued on Facebook that read, “As many are aware at this moment, we have been informed of Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty's passing. The Peramsetty family ask for us to give them privacy as they grieve his passing. They have received abundant outpouring of love and faith. We will continue to honor him as he would want us to do. Thank you for your understanding.”

In a separate post, the Crimson Care Network wrote, “Please continue to keep the Peramsetty and Crimson Care Network family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging time. Our team is prepared to make more statements within the next few days. We will continue to honor his legacy. Our clinics remain open during the transition.” Peramsetty is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters, who are all based in the United States.

Who was Dr. Ramesh Babu Peramsetty?

Peramsetty graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Sri Venkateswara Medical College in 1986, according to his Web MD page. He had specialisations in Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine and was also affiliated with the Diploma in Child Health (DCH) Regional Medical Center. In addition to Tuscaloosa, he worked in four other locations across several hospitals.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Peramsetty provided extensive healthcare to those affected. He was recognised for his profound contribution and received multiple awards, according to local reports. The late doctor was also engaged in social work as he donated nearly $17k to Menakuru High School in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.