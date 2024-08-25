Harris campaign raises $540m since launch after raking in $82m during DNC week

Kamala Harris' campaign has raised a total of $540 million so far in support of her presidential bid against Donald Trump. The Democrats saw a surge in donations throughout the Democratic National Convention this week. Campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said that the campaign saw its “best fundraising hour since launch day” shortly after the vice president's acceptance speech on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris laughs on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer/File Photo(REUTERS)

Harris campaign raises $540 million since launch

The campaign has had little to no difficulty raising funds since its launch, as it raked in $81 million in the first 24 hours after Biden's decision to drop out of the raise. “Just before Vice President Harris’ acceptance speech Thursday night, we officially crossed the $500 million mark,” Dillon wrote in a memo released Sunday before adding that it raised another $40 million after Harris' keynote address.

ALSO READ: Dunkin' joins viral ‘demure’ TikTok trend, reveals when Pumpkin Spice Latte returns

“Immediately after her speech, we saw our best fundraising hour since launch day,” Dillon continued. The memo explained that the campaign acquired funds worth $82 million last week. “Bottom line: The Convention was a galvanizing moment for the Harris-Walz coalition throughout the country, energizing and mobilizing volunteer and grassroots donors alike,” Dillon said.

ALSO READ: Ted Lasso reportedly eyeing Season 4 return with three OG lead cast members

She went on to explain that the campaign will use “those resources and enthusiasm to build on our momentum, taking no voters for granted and communicating relentlessly with battleground voters every single day between now and Election Day – all the while Trump is focused on very little beyond online tantrums and attacking the voters critical to winning 270 electoral votes.”

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign announced that they had raised $138.7 million in July, which is less than what Harris took in during her White House bid’s opening week. Trump’s campaign reported $327 million in cash on hand at the start of August, according to the Associated Press.