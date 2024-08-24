Dunkin' joins viral ‘demure’ TikTok trend, reveals when Pumpkin Spice Latte returns

Dunkin' is hopping on the “very demure” TikTok trend. With the season of all things pumpkin spice looming, the coffee chain recently confirmed the return of the iconic beverage as part of its fall menu. In a social media post on Wednesday, the company revealed that the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back on August 28. Dukin' confirms the return of Pumpkin Spice Latte as part of its fall menu(Dunkin')

Dunkin' confirms return of Pumpkin Spice Latte

The popular coffee company shared a photo of a notification from the Dunkin' app that read, “See how we're bringing back pumpkin? very mindful, very patient, very demure.” The Instagram post was captioned, “Apparently I'm not allowed to say when pumpkin comes out but it rhymes with shmaugust shwenty shmeighth.”

Dunkin' fans were quick to notice that the gibberish words meant that the Pumpkin Spice Latte returns as part of its fall menu on Wednesday, August 28. Despite the company bringing back the fall menu a little later than last year, fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement. “Gotta go try the marshmallow cold foam before then,” wrote one user.

A second user commented, “All us Pumpkin People ride at dawn of the 28th!” Yet another user said, “Fall Runs on Dunkin.” Fans also appreciated the company's marketing skills as it was right on track with the latest TikTok trend as a user commented, “see how we wait patiently, very considerate (we don’t know how much longer we can take this).”

Dukin' also announced the return of its fall menu on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, with a post that read, “Warn your boyfriends now - pumpkin is back next week.” The tweet has since caught attention, amassing nearly 39k views at the time of writing. It also acquired responses from the official X accounts for Chrome and Morphe.