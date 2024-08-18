After hwak tuah, 'very demure, very mindful' trend takes over social media- all you need to know

Social media is a space where trends quickly emerge and take over users' feeds. Just a while ago, we saw the viral Hwak Tuah girl, and now, TikTok user Jools Lebron has taken the internet by storm with just two phases that she spoke in her videos. Jools Lebron, the person behind the 'very demure, very mindful' trend.

In a lot of her videos, Lebrun uses "very demure, very mindful" to explain her make-up looks. For instance, in one of the clips she explains how she shows up at work. While talking about it, she goes on to say she doesn't do any heavy make-up, such as winged eyeliner, and keeps her hair straight. "I do a brow gel, very considerate, very approachable, very demure. Let's be mindful while we are at work, ladies; this is not a fashion show," says Lebron in the clip. (Also Read: What is tadpole water? A 'funky' tasting drink viral among Gen-Z for weight loss)

Watch the video here:

According to The Guardian, she also advised her followers on how to be demure in stressful situations, including travelling with family. She says to show up to the airport "very early, very on time, very considerate, very demure." Another situation she took note of was if someone left their ID at a bar and said, "Don't stay and drink, rather take your ID and leave—"very cutesy, very demure."

After Lebron's videos went viral, many people took to social media and started using "very demure, very mindful" in various situations.

Here's how people reacted to it:

Jess Zafarris, an etymologist and author of Once Upon a Word: A Word-Origin Dictionary for Kids, told The Guardian that the Latin root for demure, maturus, means "ripe" or "mature." (Also Read: TikTok trends turn dangerous: 5 viral trends that have left people concerned)

"It reminds me of the root for the word precocious, 'coquere', which means pre-cooked or ripened, and tends to describe children who are better behaved, more disciplined, and perform better within the constraints of a classroom. Demure gets applied to women in the same way: a woman who is well-behaved, doesn't stand out and is more reserved, composed, and serious," Zafarris said.