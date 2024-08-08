What is tadpole water? A 'funky' tasting drink viral among Gen-Z for weight loss

Weight loss is a challenge that people across the world take on. In an attempt to shed some kilos and achieve better health, individuals might also take an untraditional route. While people have time and again spoken about Ozempic and Mounjaro on social media, now another weight loss trend is coming up- Tadpole water. Unlike the drugs, this tadpole water is actually just chia seeds mixed in lemon and warm water. This trend, gets its name as chia seeds resemble baby frogs in a pond. Tadpole water refers to chia seeds mixed in warm water. (Pexel)

According to the New York Post, people in their teens and 20s are headed towards consuming chia seeds just to lose weight. Mariah Padilla, an 18-year-old TikToker, also spoke about it and said, "I can confirm that it does work for weight loss. But does it taste good? No. The texture is funky, and it tastes funky, too. It makes me gag…but it's worth it."

Another content creator Ambria Streicher said in a video, "Drinking tadpoles until I shed a few pounds. To be honest this stuff is not good." (Also Read: TikTok trends turn dangerous: 5 viral trends that have left people concerned)

Lifestyle influencer Rosita also made a post about this trend and shared, "Drinking my tadpole water, hoping to get snatched by Thursday."

More about chia seeds:

According to Harvard Health Publishing, chia seeds are "packed with fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, tiny chia seeds pack a nutritional punch. From adding them to prepared dishes or as a topping on oatmeal, cereals, or smoothies, you can easily incorporate chia seeds into many foods to give them a nutritious boost." They also shared that these seeds help in "reducing blood pressure, lowering cholesterol levels, supporting digestive health, aiding in weight management," and much more. (Also Read: Toxic Dog vs Lemon TikTok challenge may not be as funny as you think: Veterinarian dishes obvious truth)