TikTokers claim ‘Rice-Zempic’ is a cheap alternative to Ozempic for weight loss. What is it?

A new weight loss trend has taken over TikTok. Many people on the platform, and on other social media sites, claim that they have lost weight by drinking Rice-Zempic, a homemade drink that they say is a cheaper alternative to Ozempic. A new weight loss drink called Rice-Zempic has found many followers (Representational image)

Over the last few months, Ozempic has exploded in popularity among celebrities and the general populace for its much-touted side effect - weight loss. The popularity of the drug is such that people who actually need it to treat their diabetes are now finding it in short supply.

According to Daily Dot, however, Ozempic comes with a hefty price tag of $935 per month ( ₹78,000 approximately). Moreover, one needs a doctor’s prescription for Ozempic.

Because of this, a section of the internet has now turned to Rice-Zempic - but experts warn there is no scientific backing to the weight loss miracles being ascribed to this trending beverage.

What is Rice-Zempic?

Rice-Zempic is a drink made by combining rice, water and lime juice.

The drink is typically made by steeping unwashed rice and lime juice in warm water for 5 to 30 minutes, although some people steep the rice overnight. After this, the rice is strained out and the drink is consumed.

Fans of Rice-Zempic claim it is a cheaper and more easily accessible alternative to Ozempic, hence the name.

But does the drink actually work?

According to Scott Keatley, co-owner of Keatley Medical Nutrition Therapy, the beverage has “zero scientific backing.”

“While rice water may have some nutritional benefits, such as providing a source of energy from its starch content, there is no evidence to suggest it has any properties that would significantly impact weight loss, especially in the manner that anti-diabetic medications like Ozempic do,” Keatley told Health.com.

Two other doctors told the magazine that the drink may promote feelings of satiety, which would help the consumer eat less. Its biggest benefit, according to Mir Ali, MD, is that “it’s relatively low calorie—it’s just starchy water.”

Ali said the drink could help people feel fuller before a meal and they might eat less than they normally do, words echoed by Kunal Shah, an assistant professor in the division of endocrinology at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center.

“The starch expands in your stomach and can make you feel full—but it’s very short-lived,” Shah said.

“It doesn’t in any way mimic Ozempic,” Ali added. “It has no hormonal effects like Ozempic to stimulate receptors.”