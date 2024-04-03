 Costco to offer Ozempic, other weight loss drug prescriptions, here's what to know - Hindustan Times
Costco to offer Ozempic, other weight loss drug prescriptions, here's what to know

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 03, 2024 09:11 PM IST

The price of the three-month weight loss program for Costco members is $179 per subscription period, which amounts to $60 per month

Costco will now offer prescriptions for Ozempic and similar drugs as part of its new subscription-based weight loss program. The retail company announced the pricing plans of the three-month subscription for its members and non-members. The decision to begin offering GLP-1 or weight loss prescriptions comes after an increase in customer inquiries on weight-loss aid. Costco will roll out its new program in collaboration with its healthcare partner, Sesame.

Costco is offering Ozempic prescriptions as part of its new subscription-based weight loss program
Costco offering Ozempic prescription as part of new weight loss program

In a statement released on April 2, the Sesame-Costco program is described as- “America’s most affordable weight loss program has launched - and the bargain is even better for Costco Members. Sesame today announced an expansion of its partnership with the wholesale retailer that allows Costco Members to access special discount prices for Sesame’s weight loss program.”

What is the price of Costco's weight loss program?

The statement adds that the price of the three-month weight loss program for Costco members is $179 per subscription period, which amounts to $60 per month. Meanwhile, non-members will have to pay $195 per subscription period, which is $65 per month.

What's included in Sesame's new weight loss program?

According to the statement, Costco-Sesame's new weight loss program will offer its customers upon subscription:

  1. A three-month clinical consultation
  2. A clinician of their choice
  3. An initial live video consultation with the clinician
  4. The ability to message the clinician outside of scheduled appointments
  5. A nutritional guide and recommendations
  6. Be guided to an individualized, clinically-appropriate treatment program

Sesame co-founder and CEO David Goldhill said of the new weight loss program, “We are witnessing important innovations in medically-supervised weight loss,” adding, “Sesame’s unique model allows us not only to make high-quality specialty care like weight loss much more accessible and affordable, but also to empower clinicians to create care plans that are specific to — and appropriate for — each individual patient.”

