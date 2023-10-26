News / World News / Us News / Costco makes Thanksgiving affordable: Complete dinner for 8 at this surprisingly low cost

Costco makes Thanksgiving affordable: Complete dinner for 8 at this surprisingly low cost

ByJahanvi Sharma
Oct 26, 2023 10:52 PM IST

Costco is all for a stress-free Thanksgiving as it offers a complete dinner for 8 at a surprisingly low cost. Get to know more details on the offer below.

Attention all food enthusiasts- those who love to cook and those who love to eat!

We're just a few weeks away from Turkey Day aka Thanksgiving, and there's no better time than now to decide on your menu, invites and decorations.
If the stress of planning, cooking and serving is heating up your brain, then maybe it's time to scope out some heat-and-serve options for your special supper.

While grocery stores like Whole Foods and Publix have offered prepared, catered Thanksgiving meals that you can preorder for pickup, Costco's take-and-bake dinner offers an extra inch of luxury: They'll deliver it right to your doorstep.

The Costco Fortune Gourmet Thanksgiving Dinner serves eight people, costs $200 and will arrive frozen at your home between November 8 to 17, as long as you order by November 5.

Each of the meal kits will include a turkey breast, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, macaroni and cheese, sweet corn, green beans, cranberry relish, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie and apple pie.

The two pounds of stuffing included in the kit should be appealing for those who adore a classic cornbread dressing.

Of course, the meal kit will require you to make room in your fridge and freezer and spend some time in the kitchen supervising the heating process, but it will definitely take out the effort from your already busy day.

With all that extra time, you can finally catch up on the conversation you have been rain-checking with your old pal or watch a couple of quarters of your favourite match.

For people, who get overwhelmed with the idea of cooking big dinners, the Costco option is a great fit. Just remember to order before November 5.

Pair the gourmet feast with a delicious drink and lovely conversations with your loved ones and voila! you have on your hands a Happy Thanksgiving!

