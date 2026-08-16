Lexington KY shooting: Video shows moment gunfire erupts as witnesses recall horror, ‘Person 8 inches from me was shot’

Witnesses have shared their horrifying experiences after a mass shooting in Charles Young Park in Lexington, Kentucky, killed one person and left four others injured. WKYT reported that the injured victims include a 4-year-old, a 14-year-old, and two adults. Police said the four victims' injuries are being considered non-life-threatening. Lexington shooting: Video shows moment gunfire erupts as witnesses recall horror (Pexel - representational image)

Meanwhile, a shocking video shared by AZ Intel on X shows the terrifying moment gunfire erupted.

‘A person 8 inches from me was shot tonight’ Devine Carama, a witness, wrote on Facebook, “My heart is broken. This evening we had a shooting at the park with multiple victims and one fighting for his life. While trying to keep 4 young people covered and safe during the shooting, a person 8 inches from me was shot tonight…. It’s been 20 years since I’ve been THAT close to gunfire. Im limited in what I can say because there’s a lot of pieces to this incident that are moving and evolving right now but….Opening fire into a great at a peaceful event, in broad daylight, with women and children present is unacceptable! What part of the game is this?????”

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The post added, “Seeing my brother Corey Dunn trying to help with CPR, Larry Lamont Johnson, Terry Dumphord, and Evany Romero on the scene, to my little bro Quidarius McCoy lifting that baby up who got shot to Lexington Fire Department, Lexington Police Department, and EMS responding to multiple victims in real time. The current council member Tyler Morton and 2 former 1st district council members James Brown & Chris Ford were on the scene talking to folks as well. Seeing community members do their best to help and assist. Even in such a tragic moment, we saw just how amazing and loving the people of East End really are. This is not normal. We come together every year as a family and kick it on the Eastside and we haven’t had something like this happen, EVER.”

Another witness, Bryce Jamel, wrote, “I can’t believe what just happened at the park. That dude Shooting into a crowd of people and hitting multiple innocent bystanders (including children) is some of the most cowardly activity I’ve witnessed. We were all having a good time at East End Day and then this. Looks like one young man just lost his life in front of everybody. I want to believe we can get together without violence but this is a major step back and the community better hold that boy accountable.”

LPD said that they were called to the 200 block of Midland Avenue around 6:45 pm Saturday evening, August 15. Officers arrived at the scene to find five people who had been shot. All the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

LPD said that the investigation remains active, per WLKY.