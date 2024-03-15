Toxic Dog vs Lemon TikTok challenge may not be as funny as you think: Veterinarian dishes obvious truth

It isn't the first time Dr Anna Foreman, an in-house veterinarian at Everypaw Pet Insurance, has come to the rescue of man's best friend, and it doesn't seem as if it's the last. The long-running viral streak of the Dog vs Lemon TikTok challenge has pushed pet owners to give their furry family members a taste of sour citrus fruits, with some even tossing the big pieces across to the puppy. While it has incited quirky responses from the pets, deemed hilarious by internet users, the expert has qualms with the trend, which is essentially a “choking hazard.” Dr Anna Foreman, the Everypaw Pet Insurance in-house vet, issued a warning about the ongoing #DogVsLemon TikTok trend that has amassed over 20M views. Remember: “Throwing food at a dog for them to catch is a choking hazard, particularly if the piece of food is too large to swallow whole."

She underlined the potential dangers of the TikTok trend that could round up a hefty vet bill for dog owners or even worse consequences. She spoke against the ongoing viral trend that has amassed over 20 million views on TikTok. The dangerous challenge has been teaching the dogs to eat off the floor, which could have lethal repercussions, especially if toxic food like raisins, chocolate or an onion remains behind. Citrus fruits contain heavy quantities of sugar, which can cause “vomiting or diarrhoea if consumed in large quantities.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On top of that, she also raised awareness about dogs' associative memory, so any resulting negative consequences may lead the pets to associate the issue with their owner negatively. She particularly shed light on the "rise in the number of animals misused on social media for entertainment." (Wales Online) So, the next time you giggle while engaging in these thoughtless chains of actions, remember Dr Foreman's words and how it all can backfire on you and break off the precious relationship you share with your furry buddy.

Also read | Advil Pain Equity Project campaign resurfaces, sparks ‘racism’ debate online

Dog vs Lemon, or other toxic TikTok trends tried on pets

Before warning against the Dog-Lemon trend or “dog eats lemon” scenarios, Dr Foreman even hounded dog groomers for dyeing animal fur. The initial pet dye trend showed TikTokers putting their pups through a major transformation to resemble other animals of certain characters, like Disney's Dalmatians. Highlighting adverse effects like skin irritation or toxicity, Dr Anna discouraged pet owners from dyeing their pets' fur, even with dog-safe alternatives. “There is no situation — apart from when dyeing a dog’s tail to discourage theft — where dyeing a pet’s fur is benefiting the animal themselves," she told the Sun.

She also went on about how people were merely putting animals through arduous procedures, like giving them a makeover to look like a lion, for aesthetic purposes. She agreed that, though some dogs “enjoy being groomed or being bathed,” there is no way they enjoy being dyed.

Following another instance of dog owners making their pets wear winter boots earlier this year, she again dished some obvious facts. She reminded people that dog boots are unnecessary simply because “Dogs' feet have shoes already on them in the form of their pads.” However, these leathery soles are vulnerable to sharp objects and must be checked regularly. As for the boots, she pointed out that they're “prone to causing a dog distress” because they're not accustomed to wearing them like humans are.

Busting another TikTok hack, she even spoke out about how “ineffective” ‘doggy breathmints’ are. It's safe to assume that the little balls of fur have got a friend in Dr Anna Foreman, not so much in people consumed by expanding their digital footprint with trendy fads that are all the rage but have no sensible foundations.