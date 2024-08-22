 Krispy Kreme launches new Dr Pepper doughnuts collection to kick off football season - Hindustan Times
Krispy Kreme launches new Dr Pepper doughnuts collection to kick off football season

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 22, 2024 06:49 PM IST

Starting Friday, August 23, the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper collection will be available across all US locations while the supplies last.

Krispy Kreme has collaborated with Dr Pepper for one-of-a-kind doughnuts. The bakery chain announced the launch of its Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection in a statement released Thursday. The company is kicking off the football season with a limited-time collection that features three new colourful treats packed with customer-favourite flavours.

Krispy Kreme has introduced a special Dr Pepper doughnuts collection to mark the football season(Krispy Kreme)
(Krispy Kreme)

All you need to know about Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper Kickoff Collection

Starting Friday, August 23, the Krispy Kreme x Dr Pepper collection will be available across all US locations while the supplies last. Customers can either purchase the sporty doughnuts from the store or place an order online via the Krispy Kreme website or app. With the NFL and college football just weeks away, the company is offering free delivery on all online orders till Sunday, August 25.

The football-inspired collection includes the following three doughnuts:

  1. Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut: A new take on the Original Glazed doughnut piped with Dr Pepper flavoured frosting, with burgundy sprinkle blend, topped with a decadent white chocolate Dr Pepper logo.
  2. Buttercreme Goals Doughnut: This brand-new Original-Glazed doughnut is dipped in green icing. This tasty treat features colourful sprinkles and is topped with a yellow buttercream-flavoured goalpost.
  3. Kreme Filled Football Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut resembling a football, which is filled with white cream and chocolate icing.

Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme said of the company's latest collaboration, “Two of America’s most loved flavors are about to become one amazing gameday sensation to make this the sweetest kickoff to football season ever.” “This Dr Pepper collection is a must-add to your gameday lineup, whoever you’re cheering for.”

