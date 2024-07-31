Krispy Kreme celebrating Paris Olympics with new ‘Go USA’ doughnuts, $1 deals

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 2024 Paris Olympics with a special “Go USA” doughnut collection and $1 deals for a limited time only. The bakery company has two events lined up as part of its “Go for the Glaze” promotional offer. Here's all you need to know about Krispy Kreme's Olympics offer: Krispy Kreme has launched a special 'Go USA' doughnut collection in honour of the 2024 Paris Olympics(Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme offering doughnuts for just $1

On Wednesday, July 31, the coffeehouse chain is offering its customers any number of doughnuts of their choice while supplies last. The offer can be claimed at any Krispy Kreme store nationwide in the US.

Meanwhile, as part of the second event, which is on Thursday, August 1, the company's Rewards loyalty program members can get Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1. The offer can be claimed either in-store or via the app till stocks last.

Krispy Kreme's special doughnuts for Team USA

Krispy Kreme is supporting Team USA at the Olympics with a special limited-edition “Go USA” doughnut collection, available as a dozen. A box of these contains four of each of the following doughnuts:

Go USA Doughnut—An Original Glazed doughnut that is hand-dipped in white icing and decorated with red icing stripes and blue and gold sprinkles. Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles Doughnut—An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles. Original Glazed Doughnut—The OG doughnut, the company's most popular item.

The “Go USA” collection is also available individually and in a box of three. It can be purchased during the Olympic games or ordered via the Krispy Kreme app or website.

Krispy Kreme's ‘Passport to Paris’ collection

The company's latest promotional offer comes shortly after it announced an all-new Passport to Paris collection that featured doughnuts inspired by Parisian desserts. The collection consisted of the following ring-shaped treats: