Krispy Kreme launches special Paris-themed doughnuts in honour of 2024 Summer Olympics

Krispy Kreme has launched special Paris-themed doughnuts in honour of the 2024 Olympics. The bakery chain announced the “Passport to Paris” collection in a statement released Monday. The company's latest offering comes ahead of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, which will begin on July 26 in France. Krispy Kreme has introduced an all-new Passport to Paris doughnuts collection(Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme launches special Paris-themed doughnuts

The limited-time doughnuts will be available nationwide across participating Krispy Kreme locations starting Monday, July 15. Customers can enjoy the newest collection either via an in-store purchase or through the Krispy Kreme application and website.

The Passport to Paris collection includes three new flavours inspired by Parisian desserts, which are:

Créme Brûlée Doughnut, an unglazed shell doughnut filled with créme brûlée cream filling, dipped in créme brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch. Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut, an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard cream filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls. Raspberry & Vanilla Créme Doughnut, an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces and dolloped with vanilla cream.

Ahead of the launch, Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Global Chief Brand Officer, said in a statement, “Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors.”

In addition to the Parisian collection, Krispy Kreme is also offering a new Créme Brûlée Latte, available either hot, iced, or frozen, for a limited time only. It is made from créme brûlée flavours, topped with whipped cream and caramelized sugar crunch, according to the company.

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme launched another promotional offer that will run through July in honour of the American Independence Day. As part of the Fourth of July offer, the bakery chain is giving away one free doughnut every Tuesday and a free iced coffee on Fridays.