Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts, iced coffee all month, here's how to claim offer

Krispy Kreme has launched a new promotional offer that will run all month through July. As part of the limited-time deal, the bakery chain will give its customers free doughnuts and iced coffee. But there's a catch! The two freebies will only be available on Tuesdays and Fridays, respectively. Krispy Kreme will also give its customers a free Original Glazed doughnut on the Fourth of July. Here's all you need to know about the irresistible offer: Krispy Kreme is celebrating the American Independence Day all July long! Customers can get free doughnuts and iced coffee every Tuesday and Friday. Additionally, the company is also giving away a free Original Glazed Doughnut exclusively on the Fourth of July.(Krispy Kreme)

How to get free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme?

The entire month, Krispy Kreme will give its customers a free doughnut of their choice from a select collection. To qualify for the offer, Krispy Kreme Rewards members simply need to make any purchase. On July 2, customers will be able to get a doughnut of their choice from the company's three Star Spangled Sweetness collection.

The Independence Day special collection includes the Firework Cookies and Kreme doughnut, an unglazed doughnut stuffed with Cookies and Kreme; the Cotton Candy Sparkler doughnut, a glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and cotton candy sugar; and the Freedom Flag doughnut, a glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, adorned with red stripes and blue and gold sprinkles.

Next Tuesday (July 9), the company's Rewards members will be able to choose a free-of-cost doughnut of their choice from the Kit Kat Collection, which features the Kit Kat Crunch Donut, Kit Kat Cookie Dream Donut and Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Donut. Meanwhile, the free doughnuts for the remaining Tuesdays (July 15, 22, and 29) are yet to be announced. They will remain a surprise until Krispy Kreme provides an update on social media.

How to get free iced coffee at Krispy Kreme?

As part of its July marketing offer, the company will also give its customers a free iced coffee of any size on Fridays (July 5, 12, 19, and 26). Similar to the free doughnut offer, customers must be a part of the company's rewards program to snag an iced coffee free of cost. Those who wish to avail of the offer but are not enlisted can sign up by downloading the Krispy Kreme app or can create an account on the company's official website.

How to get free doughnuts on 4th of July?

As for the special Independence Day offer, any customer wearing red, white, and blue can walk into a participating Krispy Kreme location to get a free Orginal Glazed Doughnut on the Fourth of July.