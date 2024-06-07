National Doughnut Day 2024 deals: Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven, Dunkin' and more

National Doughnut Day is observed annually on the first Friday of June. First established in Chicago in 1938, this treat-filled holiday honours Salvation Army Donut Lassies—the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Every year, restaurants and fast-food joints come together to celebrate this holiday with limited-time offers and freebies- yes, a free doughnut! In this article, we will explore some of the best National Doughnut Day deals and discounts: Dunkin' Donuts is offering free doughnuts to its customers

Dunkin'

Coffee chain, Dunkin' (formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts) is one of America's most beloved destinations for the ring-shaped pastry. In honour of National Doughnut Day, Dunkin' is offering its customers one free doughnut with every beverage purchase this Friday, June 7.

“No one loves donuts and coffee more than Dunkin’ and our amazing customers,” Beth Turenne, VP of Category Management at Dunkin’, said in a statement, adding, “National Donut Day is a special day for us because it’s all about celebrating that love and obsession. Plus, we get to share that joy by giving away millions of free donuts.”

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is giving away cinnamon sugar doughnuts to its customers for free, with no required purchases.

Tim Hortons

The beloved Canadian coffeehouse Tim Hortons is offering its Tims Rewards Members one free doughnut with any drink purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering its customers one free doughnut of their choice. However, it is important to note that the offer is valid at participating locations only and can be redeemed once per customer. It also excludes limited-time menu items like the Dolly Parton collection.

The company has also launched a special Buy One Get One offer, in which customers will be able to get a dozen $2 Original Glazed Doughnuts for free on the purchase of a dozen of any Doughnut flavour. It can be claimed both in-store and online.

7-Eleven

Popular convenience store chain 7-Eleven is offering its loyalty members one glazed doughnut for $1 on Friday. Customers can claim the offer across all 7-Eleven stores, as well as Speedway and Stripes locations, per Axios.