 Krispy Kreme is giving free dozen donuts for 2 weeks, here's how to snag offer
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Krispy Kreme is giving free dozen donuts for 2 weeks, here's how to snag offer

Arya Vaishnavi
May 02, 2024 01:19 PM IST

Here's all you need to know about the latest Krispy Kreme deal

Krispy Kreme is back with another exciting offer for its loyal customers. On Monday, the American doughnut company unveiled its “most generous” rewards program yet. In a statement, the coffeehouse chain announced its decision to give out daily freebies to celebrate its latest program. As part of its newest offering, Krispy Kreme is handing out a dozen free glazed doughnuts to both new and existing reward members. Here's all you need to know about the deal.

Krispy Kreme has announced its latest and 'most generous' Rewards Program(Krispy Kreme)
Krispy Kreme has announced its latest and 'most generous' Rewards Program(Krispy Kreme)

How to get free dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme?

Current reward members will receive freebies only on Tuesday, April 30, while new members who sign up between April 30 and May 11 will be eligible to score 12 free doughnuts. In addition to the free dozen doughnuts, members will also receive a “dozen days of deals” like free coffee and doughnuts through May 11.

Sweet member perks include-

  1. one free doughnut for signing up
  2. a “sweet” birthday gift
  3. 2x points on anniversary
  4. exclusive app offers

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said, “While other brands seem to be making it harder on loyalty members, we’re making Krispy Kreme Rewards easier and even more generous.”

“We take a lot of pride in being generous to all our guests, and that’s not changing. By becoming a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, you’ll experience even more sweetness,” Skena added.

What is the new rewards program?

According to the Krispy Kreme statement, “Rewards members will now earn 10 points for every $1 spent, and points can be redeemed for more items, including single, 3-pack, 6-pack and dozen doughnuts, as well as coffees and hot chocolate.”

“Rewards members will enjoy additional exclusive and personalized perks, including a free sweet treat on their birthday, opportunities to try limited-time products for free, and double points celebrating their anniversary month,” the statement adds.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
