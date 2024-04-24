More legal trouble for Alec Baldwin? Anti-Israel activist addresses hot-tempered coffee shop encounter

Nearly a day after Crackhead Barney plastered Alec Baldwin's angry NYC coffee shop outburst on social media after hounding him with pro-Palestinian demands and blowing up questions about Halyna Hutchins, the anti-Israel activist is setting the record straight. Crackhead Barney and Alec Baldwin caught in a scuffle.

On Monday night, the ambush interviewer accosted the Hollywood actor in New York, eliciting a “Free Palestine” statement from him. Also, pressing him about the Rust film set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Crackhead Barney confronted him publicly.

They recorded the entire incident on their phone until the situation blew out of control following Baldwin's heated swing at the activist. The footage cut off abruptly as the actor seemingly punched the phone in their hand. However, no other evidence emerged beyond that, suggesting that the protester was personally assaulted.

Alec Baldwin vs anti-Israel activist Crackhead Barney

As Crackhead Barney's video went viral, they continued to laugh off the escalation on their tweets, with one of them even highlighting that they have “NO REGRETS” regarding what went down. In a new statement, they further opened up about the crossfire: "My performance art and confrontational media is a statement about the double standards of society in the US."

They also added, "As the US supports Israel in the genocide of Palestinians, here at home, powerful people maintain a facade of politeness and dignity while we export death and terror around the world."

In terms of how they're dealing with the issue, Crackhead Barney told TMZ that they haven't gotten in touch with the police yet. Nevertheless, they've already contacted attorneys to determine their next step forward.

In addition to pushing Baldwin to declare “Free Palestine,” the activist also levelled accusations against him: “Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time?”

From everything seen in the video, it doesn't seem like the activist was trying to get coffee. Despite the staff present at the scene asking them to leave the establishment, Crackhead Barney continued pushing Baldwin to the edge with their statements.