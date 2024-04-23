Alec Baldwin slaps anti-Israel protester's phone on being hounded to say ‘Free Palestine’ in coffee shop

According to social media footage posted on Monday night, Alec Baldwin smacked the phone of an anti-Israel protester who repeatedly urged him to say “Free Palestine” in a New York City coffee shop. Alec Baldwin caught on camera on social media footage.(X / @CHBAF)

In the video, the Hollywood actor is seen on the phone while waiting at the cash register as the agitator advances towards him.

“Alec, can you please say Free Palestine one time,” demanded the rabble-rouser. As he went on with his business, the woman repeatedly hounded him to do as she commanded.

Alec Baldwin vs anti-Israel protester

Ambush interviewer Crackhead Barney posted the video on her official X/Twitter account Crackhead Barney & Friends (for the anti-fascist podcast series), which caught the American actor ultimately losing balance.

“White devil Alec Baldwin attacked me while I was trying to get coffee,” the agitator wrote online.

Although he maintained restraint while dealing with the individual, he eventually went to the establishment's door and gestured for her to leave. However, as she continued to accost him furiously, Baldwin swiftly reached for the camera before the video violently cut off. He remained visibly irritated during the encounter until he smacked her phone.

In addition to pushing him to say ‘Free Palestine’ endlessly, she also aggressively touched upon his criminal case in New Mexico. “Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time?” the podcast host accused him. “'F**k Israel, f**k Zionism,” the woman demanded him to repeat after her.

Alec Baldwin is facing charges for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico sets of Rust. He was indicted for involuntary manslaughter in January, and his criminal trial is set to begin on July 10.