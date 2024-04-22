Who is Sahar Tartak? Jewish Yale student stabbed in the eye with Palestine flag while reporting on anti-Israeli protest

Sahar Tartak, a Jewish Yale University student journalist, was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag while reporting on an anti-Israel protest on campus grounds Saturday night. Sahar Tartak is a Yale University student journalist of the Jewish faith.(LinkedIn)

The editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press eventually took to her X/Twitter profile to share the heart-rending news of the incident. She wrote, “After I was stabbed in my eye by a protestor at a Yale rally, organisers blockaded me from running after my assaulter. Instead of helping me find him swiftly, one organiser told me: ‘I want you to think about what do you really want to get out of this.’”

With hundreds of students camping at the Ivy League campus in the wake of heated demonstrations in support of Palestinians, Tartak and her friend - wearing Hasidic Jewish attire - were blockaded, and their filming was also interrupted.

Addressing the scene at the time, Tartak told the New York Post how hundreds of protestors were “taunting” and “waving the middle finger” at her until a person waving a Palestinian flag in her face jabbed it in her eye.

Reportedly, the university's guidelines don't permit demonstrators to block access to entrances, who are deemed trespassers if they fail to comply with instructions to leave. Yale has claimed that it won't tolerate any violence on the campus, and its police department is investigating the attack.

However, Tartak addressed the school's inactivity in stepping up to crack down on the weekend protest, making for another incident where protestors have shut off building entrances.

Who is Sahar Tartak?

Currently a sophomore, Tartak's LinkedIn profile suggests that she's been enrolled at Yale University since September 2022 and is majoring in History. Before her Yale career, Sahar attended Great Neck North High School.

While her personal details are unknown, she's been associated with the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism. Her other involvements include serving as an English Second Language Tutor at Israel Connect for four years and counting. Some of her published articles have also made it to The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Free Beacon, and American Battlefield Trust.

Sahar Tartak even published a piece, opening up about being assaulted on campus grounds amid demonstrations, on The Free Press. Claiming that she “paid the price” for the university's “inaction," she opened her article with the statement, “I was stabbed in the eye last night on Yale University’s campus because I am a Jew.”

She also added that while other reporters from the Yale Daily News were on the scene reporting, only she and her friend were “walled off” due to their “visibly Jewish” attire. “I should say here that I am a visibly observant Jew who wears a large Star of David around my neck and dresses modestly,” wrote Tartak, while mentioning that her friend is also “identifiably Jewish” with his "beard, black hat and tzitzit."