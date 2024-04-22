'Johnson’s speakership is over': Marjorie Taylor Greene calls out House speaker's ‘betrayal’ amid Ukraine aid approval

Republican rift continues to grow as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Speaker Mike Johnson's betrayal of the party and Republican voters as the US House finally approved the new aid to Ukraine. WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gaggles with reporters on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on April 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is pushing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan through the House over the objections of the right-flank of his own party. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

As the House Speaker concluded the months-long period of stalling the $61 billion aid package on Saturday, Greene targeted his defiance of the far right of his party. Claiming that he was working for the Democrats, she called on him to resign, or she and her supporters would force a vote for his ouster.

"Mike Johnson's speakership is over." He needs to do the right thing to resign and allow us to move forward in a controlled process," Greene told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. “If he doesn't do so, he will be vacated,” she asserted.

Democrats vs Republicans on the foreign aid package

After months of putting off the $95 billion foreign aid bill on the House floor that contains a $61 billion clause for Ukraine and regional partners, the Republican Speaker sided with Democrats on Saturday to push this motion. In the bipartisan vote, 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans supported the aid package, while a majority of 112 Republicans were against it.

As Johnson forced the vote to go through, Greene suggested that he was working for the Democrats. “He's passing the Biden administration's agenda,” she told Fox News.

The Senate approved the aid package in February. In addition to $61 billion for Ukraine, it also contains $14 billion for Israel and other subsequent sums for Taiwan and Pacific allies.

The Senate will weigh the House bill on Tuesday before it is expected to be passed. While keeping with Donald Trump's ideologies, the far-right conservatives have curled their upper lip in disdain while considering helping Ukraine, especially with the ex-president holding the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in high regard.

Despite the Republican infighting, Johnson addressed the military aid bill as “critically important” and the “right thing.” The estrangement of the in-party members came into focus last month when Greene kicked off her verbal disapproving rants against the speaker with plans to oust him. While Johnson had held his ground, claiming that he never received any Democratic support, his Republican fellows had a different idea.