Marjorie Taylor Greene says Laken Riley ‘could be alive today’ if only Alejandro Mayorkas just did this…

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “should have deported” Laken Riley so now she would be alive. House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA),their fellow Republican impeachment managers walk back through the U.S. Capitol Rotunda after transmitting articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on April 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The incident happened on Tuesday night during a House Homeland Security Committee budget hearing with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas.

Greene labelled immigration policies under President Joe Biden as “corruption at its deepest level” and even accused Democrats of “treason.”

“It's treason because these people have declared war on our citizens by raping our women, our children, and murdering people,” Greene asserted.

“Like Laken Riley, you're familiar with her, right?”

Mayorkas confirmed his awareness of Riley’s murder case.

Who was Laken Riley?

The 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia was tragically killed on February 22, 2024. Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, stands charged with her murder.

“You should have deported her so that she could be alive today,” Greene stated, addressing Mayorkas.

“Her parents would have appreciated that.”

The congresswoman's intent behind her statement remains ambiguous, leaving uncertainty as to whether she meant the Homeland Security Secretary should have deported Riley's killer or if she suggested Riley herself should have been sent out of the country.

Senate received the impeachment article against Mayorkas from House

Greene has spearheaded the effort to impeach Mayorkas, leading House Republicans in delivering articles of impeachment to the Senate. The move passed in the House and accused Mayorkas of various offences, including a “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and a “breach of trust.”

The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to either dismiss the impeachment charges or conduct a swift trial without a conviction. And Mayorkas will become the first cabinet member in 150 years to face such proceedings if the impeachment proceeds.

The congresswoman has consistently used Riley's death to bolster her opposition to Biden's border policies. During the recent State of the Union address, she wore a MAGA hat and a shirt bearing the message “SAY HER NAME,” referencing Riley, while also voicing demands for Biden to acknowledge Riley during his speech.