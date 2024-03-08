 Marjorie Taylor Greene dons MAGA hat at SOTU, Biden's reaction goes viral - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / Marjorie Taylor Greene dons MAGA hat at State of the Union, Biden's reaction to her outfit goes viral

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 08, 2024 11:06 PM IST

A video of Biden's reaction has been making rounds on social media, drawing hilarious responses from users over the duo's interaction at the State of the Union

Marjorie Taylor Greene broke House rules as she wore a Make America Great Again hat to the State of the Union on Thursday. The official rules state that House buildings are not to be “used for the conduct of campaign or political activities.” The Republican, who kept yelling Laken Riley's name during President Joe Biden's address, refused to take off the hat despite being urged by the Seargent at Arms, per Newsweek.

Joe Biden's reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene's MAGA hat goes viral(REUTERS)
President Joe Biden vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene at SOTU

The Georgia representative constantly made scenes at each one of Biden's addresses at the SOTU. She urged the US President to mention the death of the 22-year-old nursing student, Laken Riley, by shouting, “Say her name!” Greene also wore a T-shirt with the same phrase under a bright red blazer that screamed GOP.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Upon Greene's demands to call out Riley's name, Biden agreed as he said, “Laken Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal,” while holding a white button pin handed to him by the 49-year-old Republican. “To her parents, I say, my heart goes out to you, having lost children myself. I understand,” the POTUS added.

Joe Biden's reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene's MAGA outfit goes viral

When face-to-face with Greene, Biden appeared to be almost shocked at her choice of outfit during his addresses. A video of his reaction has been making rounds on social media, with netizens sharing hilarious responses over the duo's interaction at the State of the Union. The clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, has garnered almost 10 million views on the platform. In the video, Biden can be seen looking visibly shocked.

Netizens took brutal jibes at Greene as one user commented, “He looked at her like she was a toddler & she knew it.” Another said, “I thought she actually couldn't feel shame until they panned to her there.” “This was his best moment of the night by far,” yet another user said.

Friday, March 08, 2024
