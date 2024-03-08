Donald Trump roasts Joe Biden's State of the Union address in Truth Social. Here's a point-by-point rebuttal

Tonight former President Donald Trump provided a running commentary mocking President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Truth Social. Trump's Truth Social buffers while mocking Biden on live commentary. (Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

Despite technical difficulties, Trump did not hold back, delivering real-time reactions to Biden’s speech.

The Biden campaign responded to Trump's Truth Social "rapid response" to the State of the Union, which experienced a brief outage, with a succinct one-word statement: “Sad.”, with a screenshot that appeared to capture Trump's Truth Social page buffering.

Following Biden’s address, Senator Katie Britt, lauded by Trump as a “fearless America First warrior,” delivered the GOP’s official response. Her remarks, however, were met with online ridicule and left many puzzled due to the tone and style of her delivery.

However, Trump extended congratulations to Britt on her response, asserting that she provided a "great contrast" to an "angry" president.

Trump addressed various topics raised by Biden, here's a point-by-point rebuttal:

Trump’s commentary was punctual and direct, begins with a torching the president for being 15 minutes late: “They are really late, very disrespectful to our country!” and observations of Congress members like Senators Mitt Romney and Joe Manchin: “Interesting that Romney and Manchin are sitting together, and nobody wants to talk to them. I think they’d make a great No Labels Team!”.

He also took a jab at Representative Maxine Waters, saying, “Maxine Waters, very nice woman, even though she’s constantly saying she wants to beat up or kill people on the opposite side of the aisle. If I ever said that, they would call me an Insurrectionist, and all hell would break out!”

“Putin only invaded Ukraine, because he has no respect for Biden. Would have never happened under the Trump Administration, and for four years it didn’t happen!” the 45th US president slammed.

“No, I said NATO has to pay its bills, and if it doesn’t pay its bills, we are not going to protect you. The money came pouring in! Under other Presidents, NATO was broke,” Trump tried to clarify.



But Trump obviously felt no joy in it. “His Border Bill is a Disaster, it would let at least 5,000 Migrants in a day, and that is one of the better aspects of it!”

"Inflation under Biden is killing America!” Trump said.

He also took aim at the media coverage, accusing C-SPAN of bias: “They only show the Democrats clapping! They rarely show the other side of the room — It’s called, the Republican side!”

Trump’s posts also included exclamations like “Trump derangement syndrome!”