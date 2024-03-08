Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Biden for 'disrespecting' Laken Riley during SOTU address

In the aftermath of the State of the Union address, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene launches a scathing attack on President Joe Biden, blaming his policies for the death of Laken Riley. The reaction came after President Joe Biden, who was addressing the Union for the first time since announcing his candidacy for a second presidential run, forgot the name of the deceased nursing student Laken Riley. But it didn't stop there; he also advocated for his immigration bill, which didn't sit well with some US lawmakers. Marjorie Taylor Greene bashes Joe Biden in lambasting tweet after his administration erects a fence around the US Capitol to protect him ahead of the State of the Union address at 9 pm.(X)

‘Joe Biden’s policies killed Laken Riley’-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

During his speech, the POTUS attempted to address the initiatives "Say Her Name Laken Riley" and "STOP THE BIDEN BORDER CRISIS," spearheaded by U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. However, things took a turn for the worse when, out of confusion, he mentioned 'Lincoln Riley' instead of 'Laken Riley.'

"Joe Biden's policies killed Laken Riley. He finally tried to say her name, but couldn't even say it correctly. It's an absolute disgrace," tweeted MTG following the conclusion of his speech.

For the unversed, the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the imprisonment of any immigrant found guilty of theft or burglary, was passed by the House earlier on Thursday. Together with 37 House Democrats, every Republican who cast a ballot supported the bill.

Biden turns border crisis into campaign weapon

Biden acknowledges the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old woman allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant. Riley's tragic death became a rallying point for conservatives. However, Biden's mention of her name appears to be tied to advocating for his migration bill. "If my predecessor is watching (seemingly referring to Donald Trump — instead of playing politics and pressuring members of Congress to block this bill, join me in telling Congress to pass it," Biden said in his speech.)

"I will not demonize immigrants, saying they 'poison the blood of our country,' as he said in his own words," he added referring to Trump. "I will not separate families. I will not ban people from America because of their faith," Biden continued.

In response to Biden's list of things he won't do with immigration, Senator Katie Britt said, "America deserves leaders who recognize that secure borders, stable prices, safe streets, and a strong defense are actually the cornerstones of a great nation."

Marjorie Taylor Greene takes a dig at Nancy Pelosi

“CNN wanted Nancy Pelosi’s take on when I forced Joe Biden to SAY HER NAME.” MTG tweeted after the SOTU. She continued, “Nancy Pelosi didn’t acknowledge Laken Riley, rather Nancy Pelosi was more concerned with Biden referring to her murderer as an “illegal” and not “undocumented.”

The Republican Party member continued her tweet attack by mentioning the moment she directly confronted Joe Biden and asked him to "Say Her Name."

She wrote, “Joe Biden has no excuse. I handed him a pin to remember Laken Riley. He refused to SAY HER NAME!”