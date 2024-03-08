Why were women wearing white during the State of Union address? ‘Reproductive freedom..’

Joe Biden's State of the Union address: To draw attention to "women's rights," some twenty Democratic congresswomen have dressed in white for President Biden's State of the Union speech on Thursday. This isn't just a fashion statement - it's a deliberate message. Given that Joe Biden is giving his first speech since declaring his candidacy for a second term, this year's presidential address holds a lot of significance. Additionally, it also occurs in the face of growing criticism and skepticism regarding his mental fitness to lead the nation. o draw attention to "women's rights," some twenty Democratic congresswomen have dressed in white for President Biden's State of the Union speech on Thursday.(Via X)

Democratic Congresswomen don white to State of the Union

“As the hours count down to President Biden’s State of the Union, I’ve joined my @DemWomenCaucus colleagues in all white to symbolize our joint commitment to women’s rights,” Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) tweeted on X. “We will never stop advocating for women, from reproductive rights to workplace equality,” she added. Their coordinated white appearance is said to make a direct parallel to the struggle for women's suffrage. This year, "reproductive freedom," a crucial topic that is still up for debate, is the main focus.

Reuters reports that Democratic Women's caucus members are wearing white outfits with pins stating "Fighting for Reproductive Freedom" to emphasize their strong backing for reproductive rights.

Rep. Lois Frankel, the caucus' chairwoman, said during a news conference, “We look forward as President Biden tonight delivers his most important address of the year, committed to the proposition that we all believe that women must have access to the care they need to control their own lives and futures.”

U.S. lawmakers stand for Gaza

Beyond the Democratic women dressed in white, a number of Democratic U.S. lawmakers chose to wear red-and-white lapel pins bearing the word "CEASEFIRE," expressing their support for a ‘break in the war’ in Gaza.’ Both Representatives Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib wore Palestinian keffiyeh scarves as an additional gesture of solidarity. In addition, former US Representative Gabrielle Giffords—who herself survived a horrific massacre in 2011—wore orange clothing as a moving symbol in the ongoing fight against gun violence.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's red dress honors Laken Riley

The initiative "Say Her Name Laken Riley" and "STOP THE BIDEN BORDER CRISIS," spearheaded by U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also made its way to the Union address. She donned a t-shirt bearing the slogan, another tribute to Riley, and presented Biden with a Riley pin, which he accepted.