Biden's State of the Union address live: Olena Zelenska, Navalny's widow reject Biden's SOTU invitation
Biden's State of the Union address live: Ahead of the US elections, President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to promote his agenda for a second term, despite worries about his mental and physical stamina. The address will begin at 9 pm ET/6 pm, PT on Thursday, March 7....Read More
The POTUS will probably use his address to hammer Republican front-runner and former US President Donald Trump, warning voters that he would be a dangerous option.
His address will come after Super Tuesday that saw Trump emerging as the final significant contender for the GOP candidacy for the November 2024 election. Several polls have indicated that the race between Biden and Trump will be very close.
Biden is likely to push Congress to support the Senate border security deal and restore protections for reproductive rights.
He is anticipated to discuss his popular fight against junk fees and kitchen-table concerns such as the cost of living.
He may also discuss Israel's battle against Hamas and advocate for increased financing for Ukraine, which has been stalled by the leadership of the House of Republican.
In a press conference, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden sees the Union address as a “continuation of conversations” that he has been holding with Americans ahead of the elections.
“It’s built on those conversations, that experience that he has,” she stated.
Biden's State of the Union address live: MTG says SOTU isn't about Israel and Hamas or Ukraine and Russia
Biden's State of the Union address live: MTG slams Biden for influx of migrants at US-Mexico border
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lambasted Joe Biden over surge in migrant crossings along the southern border. She also cited nursing student Laken Riley, who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan migrant.
Biden's State of the Union address live: Kate Cox recalls the pain of denying abortion in Texas
Kate Cox, the woman who fled Texas for an abortion, has emphasised the "terrifying" impact on women and families following the supreme court's ban on abortion.
Having to travel out of state for the treatment "added a lot of pain and suffering to what was already the most devastating time of our lives," Cox said in an interview with CNN.
Biden's State of the Union address live: Biden wins Hawaii’s Democratic presidential contest
Joe Biden clinched Hawaii's Democratic presidential primary on Wednesday with 66% of the vote, according to the Hawaii Democratic Party.
Out of 1,563 cast in the contest, 29% chose "uncommitted".
Biden's State of the Union address live: GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson urges party leaders to maintain decorum
Ahead of Biden's speech, GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly appealed to his party leaders to show “decorum” on Thursday.
A unnamed Republican told Hill that Johnson in a closed-door meeting said: “Decorum is the order of the day.”
Another Republican was quoted as saying: the GOP House Speaker said: “Let’s have the appropriate decorum. We don’t need to be shrill, you know, we got to avoid that. We need to base things upon policy, upon facts, upon reality of situations.”
Biden's State of the Union address live: Biden to address ‘how democracy is under attack’
Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said the president's speech would focus on his vision for the United States' future and his legislative achievements.
“You’re going to hear the president address how democracy is under attack, how freedoms are certainly under attack,” including women’s reproductive rights and voting rights, she told MSNBC.
Biden's State of the Union address live: Olena Zelenska & Yulia Navalnaya decline Biden's SOTU invitation
The White House confirmed that Olena Zelenska, the Ukraine's First Lady, and Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, refused invitations to attend Biden's State of the Union (SoTU) address on Thursday.
The White House intended to place Zelenska and Navalnaya next to First Lady Jill Biden, according to the Washington Post.
Biden's State of the Union address live: What's more on Biden's agenda?
Biden would preview the steps that will be part of a proposed fiscal 2025 budget released next week, which aims to cut the federal deficit by $3 trillion while reducing taxes for low-income Americans. Most of Biden’s tax proposals hinge on the win of Democrats in chambers of Congress in November, which appears uncertain.
Biden proposes raising corporate taxes further, imposing stricter limits on business deductions, and also seeking to extend the Trump-era tax cuts for those earning under $400,000. As consumers continue to struggle with high prices, Biden will outline steps to combat corporate practices like "shrinkflation" and exploitative credit card fees.
Biden's State of the Union address live: What will happen after Biden's address?
After Biden's Union address, Katie Boyd Britt, the junior senator from Alabama, will deliver the the response of Republican party. Her remarks would be critical as her home state became a part of discussion and debate following the Alabama Supreme Court's decision that embryos developed through in vitro fertilization are people.
“The Republican Party is the party of hardworking parents and families, and I’m looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center,” she said, as per Washington Post.
Biden's State of the Union address live: Biden to outline his tax policy goals for another term
During his key address, US President Joe Biden aims to announce his plans to target the super-rich and corporate America with sweeping tax increases in tonight's State of the Union address. Biden plans to implement a minimum 25% tax for the wealthiest Americans, i.e., individuals with wealth exceeding $100 million, targeting figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
The proposal is motivated by concerns that wealthy individuals pay lower tax rates compared to working families. He also plans to increase the minimum corporate tax rate from 21% to 25%.
Biden's State of the Union address live: How to watch Biden’s speech?
US President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address is being broadcast live on several websites, including WH.gov, live TV stations, and all major news channels. You can click here to watch his address live and keep following us for all the latest updates.
Biden's State of the Union address live: Who will be in attendance for Biden's speech to Congress?
First Lady Jill Biden has extended an invitation to Kate Cox, the mother of two who sued the state of Texas in 2023 for the right to abort her pregnancy.
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine has sent an invitation to Elizabeth Carr, the first person born through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in the United States.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited Wall Street Journal writer Evan Gershkovich's parents. The journalist was detained in Russia on March 29 on the charges of espionage.
Moreover, the relatives of US citizens, who were killed or taken hostage by Hamas after the October 7 attack, have also received the invitation.
Speaker Johnson has invited Zunxu Tian and Ben Kurian, the two New York policemen who fought a mob outside a migrant shelter in Times Square.
Biden's State of the Union address live: Here's what to expect from Biden's speech
81-year-old Biden's 2024 address comes amid growing criticism and concerns about his mental capacity to lead the country. It's expected that he will try to quell voter concerns about his job performance and make an election pitch against Donald Trump. Read more here
Biden's State of the Union address live: US President set to deliver key address tonight
US President Joe Biden will make his third State of the Union address on Thursday, March 7.
During his crucial speech to Congress, Biden is expected to lays out his vision ahead of the presidential elections. He is also expected to highlight the achievements of his administration, effective policies and creates a political narrative.