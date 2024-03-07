Biden's State of the Union address live: Olena Zelenska, Navalny's widow reject Biden's SOTU invitation

Biden's State of the Union address live: US President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address tonight.

Biden's State of the Union address live: Ahead of the US elections, President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to promote his agenda for a second term, despite worries about his mental and physical stamina. The address will begin at 9 pm ET/6 pm, PT on Thursday, March 7....Read More

The POTUS will probably use his address to hammer Republican front-runner and former US President Donald Trump, warning voters that he would be a dangerous option.

His address will come after Super Tuesday that saw Trump emerging as the final significant contender for the GOP candidacy for the November 2024 election. Several polls have indicated that the race between Biden and Trump will be very close.

Biden is likely to push Congress to support the Senate border security deal and restore protections for reproductive rights.

He is anticipated to discuss his popular fight against junk fees and kitchen-table concerns such as the cost of living.

He may also discuss Israel's battle against Hamas and advocate for increased financing for Ukraine, which has been stalled by the leadership of the House of Republican.

In a press conference, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden sees the Union address as a “continuation of conversations” that he has been holding with Americans ahead of the elections.

“It’s built on those conversations, that experience that he has,” she stated.