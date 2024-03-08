Who is Linwei Ding, former Google engineer charged with stealing AI secrets for Chinese firms?

A former Google engineer stands accused of stealing some of the company's most valuable secrets: classified information related to their cutting-edge AI supercomputing systems. Identified as Linwei Ding, a Chinese national was arrested in Newark, California on Tuesday after a federal jury of San Francisco charged him with four counts of theft of trade secrets. Police said that the suspects allegedly created fake websites of popular e-commerce platforms and promoted them online using Google Ads and search engine optimisation.

Former Google engineer charged with stealing AI secrets

Early on Wednesday morning, authorities arrested Linwei Ding at his home in California. Reports suggest that Ding was illegally aiding two Chinese firms he secretly worked for by sharing AI technology and trade secrets from his current employer. The decision was ruled out at a conference organized by the American Bar Association in San Francisco by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The Justice Department just will not tolerate the theft of our trade secrets and intelligence," Attorney General Merrick said at the conference. He is recognized as a staunch advocate for vigilance against Chinese economic espionage and potential security risks from advancements in AI and other technologies.

Who is Linwei Ding?

Linwei Ding, a Chinese national and former employee of Google LLC who joined the team in 2019 as a software engineer, allegedly initiated the uploading of trade secrets from Google's network to his personal Google Cloud account on May 21, 2022. According to the Associated Press, “Within weeks of the theft beginning, prosecutors claim Ding was offered the position of chief technology officer at an early-stage technology company in China that highlighted its utilization of AI technology. The indictment alleges Ding traveled to China, participated in investor meetings at the company, and endeavored to secure capital for it.”

By May 30, 2023, Ding had established his own technology company specializing in AI and machine learning. He was charged on March 5, 2024, at the age of 38, with four counts of theft of trade secrets each punishable for around 10 years.

What are the charges?

FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement via Reuters said, “Today’s charges are the latest illustration of the lengths affiliates of companies based in the People’s Republic of China are willing to go to steal American innovation.” “The theft of innovative technology and trade secrets from American companies can cost jobs and have devastating economic and national security consequences.” He added.

As per Google spokesman Jose Castaneda, “After an investigation, we found that this employee stole numerous documents, and we quickly referred the case to law enforcement. We are grateful to the FBI for helping protect our information and will continue co-operating with them closely.”