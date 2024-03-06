‘Depressed’ cartoonist jumps from NYC building as girlfriend tries to save him from ‘slipping away’

Beloved cartoonist Jon Medwick reportedly took his own life by jumping from his 15th-floor Chelsea co-op on Tuesday. Officials rushed to the scene after receiving a distressing 911 call reporting the incident. Despite his girlfriend’s attempts to grasp and hold him, the 62-year-old who worked for WebMD tragically “slipped away” through his window, as per reports. Jon Medwick dead at 62(Instagram Picture)

According to a police source cited by The Post on March 5, Medwick's 45-year-old girlfriend discovered him standing at the window when she woke up and attempted to stop him from jumping. Despite her efforts, he "slipped away." The individual who jumped from 300 West 23rd St. was identified as Jon Medwick, a 62-year-old artist who also worked for WebMD, according to information from police sources and witnesses.

According to a source, Medwick's girlfriend appeared devastated as he was rushed to the hospital. "I did see the girlfriend. She looked distraught. She kept saying her legs were hurting … I don’t know if she was nervous. EMS took her.” Another source mentioned that the artist had been living in the apartment with his girlfriend since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and he also had a brother who visited him regularly.

The police have indicated that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fall, and they suspect that he was "depressed" before the apparent plunge.

Who is cartoonist Jon Medwick?

Medwick, who had lived in the building for more than 10 years and was involved in its co-op board, was known among neighbors as a warm, lovely, and sociable person. On his Instagram profile, he shared breathtaking sunset snapshots, reflecting his love for exploring new places. Additionally, Medwick dedicated a separate page to his artwork called Caricatoons, where he shared his talent as a cartoonist honed over two decades.

His cartoons even made their way into publications like The Lighter Side of China (2018). Beyond his artistic pursuits, Medwick also made major contributions as an art director and storyboard artist for leading advertising agencies in New York City.

“When I saw the coroner pulled up, the body bag, the ambulance, I knew something happened,” Medwick’s neighbour told the Post. Another one said, “His apartment is at the back of the building. From what they were saying he jumped from his apartment window.”

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)