Garrison Brown, Son of Sister Wives’ stars dies at 25 after apparent suicide

The Brown family from the reality TV series Sister Wives is in mourning following the passing of Garrison Brown, son of Janelle Brown, at the age of 25. The news was confirmed after the family posted an Instagram post on Tuesday. As per TMZ the reason behind Grrison’s death is reportedly suicide. The outlet claims that Garrison died at his Flagstaff, Arizona, home, where he had been living alone since being separated from his family. Garrison Brown, Son of Sister Wives’ stars dies at 25(Janelle Brown Instagram)

Garrison Brown, Son of Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown dead at 25

The 25-year-old, son of Janelle and Kody Brown, was found deceased, reportedly he took his own life, however, official confirmation for the same is still awaited.

Authorities arrived at Garrison's home in response to a report of a death, the Flagstaff Police Department said TMZ. Details surrounding his passing are still limited, but the family is requesting privacy during this difficult time.

On Tuesday taking to Instagram Janelle wrote, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." Kody also posted the same message on his social media.

According to PEOPLE, Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed that officials arrived at the house after receiving a report of death. He stated, "On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home." The FPD verified that Gabriel, Garrison's 22-year-old brother, "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in what seemed to be a suicide.

The official continued, “At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.”

Who was Garrison Brown?

Garrison made his debut on TLC in 2010 alongside his numerous siblings, his mother Janelle, and his father Kody's other wives — Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown. He was the fourth child of the couple, who later welcomed two more children. In December 2022, Janelle revealed her separation from Kody. As time passed, Kody's relationship with his children became strained, Janelle expressed the same in a controversial interview later. “I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything. She continued, Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Reacting to Garrison’t death, TLC issued a statement to People, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."