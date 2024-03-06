Super Tuesday won't secure Donald Trump or Joe Biden the nomination. Here's why

As the Super Tuesday whirlwind sweeps across the nation, the race for the presidential nomination is heating up, but it’s unlikely that either current US President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump will secure a victory just yet. Both are inching closer to the magic ‘delegates’ number, but March 5 is not the day. Is March 5 the decisive day for presidential hopefuls? (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Trump is on a quest for 1,215 delegates to claim the Republican nomination, with a current count of 273. Despite a hefty 854 delegates at stake in the GOP contests across 15 states, and an additional nine from American Samoa, he’s mathematically unable to hit his target in this round.

Yet, if the polls are to be believed, Trump might just clinch his nomination seal by March 12, during the contests in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Washington State, or, at the latest, by March 19, with votes pouring in from Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio.

Biden’s path is a bit steeper, not harder yet, needing 1,968 delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination. With 206 delegates under his belt, a sweep on March 12 won’t be enough.

He’s well-positioned to cross the finish line by March 19.

Trump potentially securing the nomination before Biden doesn’t reflect their popularity among the voters, though.

Both Trump and Biden visited the Texas border a day before the Super Tuesday

Amidst this delegate dance, immigration remains a hot-button issue for voters. Both Biden and Trump have made their presence felt at the US-Mexico ‘Texas’ border, albeit 300 miles apart.

Biden has been vocal in his criticism of Republicans, particularly for blocking a bipartisan border deal in the Senate this February, mainly pointing to Trump’s influence.

Trump, on the other hand, has been hammering away at Biden’s handling of illegal immigration, using stark rhetoric to drive his point home.

Taylor Swift urges voters to go out and cast ballots

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift took her Instagram story and urged voters to cast ballots. She wrote, “Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories. I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power.”

The Midnight singer is performing in Singapore now as part of her Eras Tour, along with Sabrina Carpenter as the opening act.