Taylor Swift 'reminds' fans to vote on Super Tuesday as Trump, Haley and Biden compete

Taylor Swift is currently on the Singapore leg of her Eras Tour, along with opening guest Sabrina Carpenter. The 34-year-old singer is known for being vocal about politics and the importance of voting. With Super Tuesday, the stakes are high for the 2024 Presidential Race as Nikki Haley, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump compete. Keeping in the spirit of elections, Swift shared a message to her fans on social media. Taylor Swift urged her fans to vote on Super Tuesday(Instagram/ Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift urges fans to ‘vote today’

The Midnights singer took to her Instagram story on Super Tuesday and wrote, “Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories. I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power.” This is not the first time that Swift has vocalised the importance of voting.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On several occasions, the pop singer has shared pictures of herself posing as a proud voter and citizen. She continued, “If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today.” “Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org,” the Blank Space singer added. While she hasn't endorsed any candidate yet for the 2024 elections, in 2020, Swift shared a lengthy statement declaring her endorsement for Biden.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” she said at the time, per CNN.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them,” she added.