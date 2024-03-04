Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 2 highlights: Lisa, Sabrina Carpenter reunite; Black Dog variant launched

Taylor Swift was all shades of iconic at her Singapore Eras Tour Day 2 concert at the National Stadium. The 14-time Grammy winner had everyone wondering, ‘Look what you made (her) do’ because no one was ‘ready for it’. She commanded the stage in her dazzling green dress for the 1989 bangers and took her audience's breath away. Unloading endearingly wholesome moments and bringing on some crazy real-life crossovers, the Sunday Eras Tour show was a sight to behold. Returning to her well-established concert ritual of gifting her ‘22 hat’ to a fan, Taylor hit Swifties in their feels. BLACKPINK's Lisa and Sabrina Carpenter reunited at Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 2 concert on Sunday. (X)

However, this second out of the six-show deal in Singapore wasn't merely a one-woman show on Sunday. With global stars flying in from across borders, this particular Eras Tour stop shaped into an unexpected luxury. Here are some of the big highlights of Sunday's Eras Tour in Singapore.

Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 2 highlights

The Black Dog variant announcement:

You may have spotted “Old habits die screaming…” among some of the top trends of the day on social media. That's because The Tortured Poets Department's chairman herself let loose a big announcement. The Gorgeous songwriter launched her upcoming album's fourth and final special edition, dropping on April 19. Titled The Black Dog, this new variant again got her fans talking online about its meaningful significance ahead of its release.

While one side of the internet flooded the trends with adorable pictures of actual dogs, the other side dove into a more heartbreaking underlying message. ‘The Black Dog’ has often worked as a metaphor in writings, representing the looming darkness of depression.

Mental health service BetterHelp's description states: “This metaphor can represent the gradual overtaking of enjoyable activities you once loved, the person you once recognized in the mirror, or the life you once lived.”

Swifties have undoubtedly surfaced with numerous theories. Some of them have even coined a connection with how the bonus track's announcement came right before Swift's Clean x Evermore mash-up. Since these two songs are about healing, fans correlated the new album's ties with heartbreak, eventually leading to healing.

Eras Tour Surprise Song for Singapore fans:

New acoustic mashup hits surprised the Singapore crowd on Sunday. Taylor had special plans for the audience as she belted a medley of Long Story Short (evermore) and The Story of Us (Speak Now - Taylor's Version). The second spot was reserved for a mashup of Clean (1989 - Taylor's Version) and Evermore.

A-list stars attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore:

Choi Min Ho (aka SHINee's Minho), Lalisa Manobal (aka BLACKPINK's Lisa), Irish actor Barry Keoghan (rumoured to be Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend) and Thai rapper Sorn were spotted at the only Southeast Asian country stop on Taylor's world tour.

Minho went on to address the Lavender Haze singer as “Taylor noona” on his Instagram story updates. He also bopped to her Bad Blood performance at the show.

Lisa Takeover: Presumably invited by Swift herself, Lisa got to sit in the reserved special guest area. Another fan-shot video showed her having a ball with her manager, Alice, as they jammed to Taylor's You Belong With Me performance. Moreover, the black ‘Beat Unbeaten’ jacket she wore at the concert was even marked sold out on the local Vietnamese fashion brand's website after she made heads turn with her presence.

Several interactions centred around her took centre stage. Another fan video on X (formerly Twitter) caught her connecting with other concertgoers. One of these Swifties even gifted her a friendship bracelet.

Some fans at the show even caught sight of Lisa and Sabrina Carpenter chatting in the VIP area. The BLACKPINK member appears to be a fellow Carpenter (Sabrina's fan), as she was seen at one of her concerts in 2023, where the unlikely duo also clicked a surprise snap together. Lisa has previously even danced to the Feather hitmaker's song Nonsense in a TikTok video. A different video from the Sunday concert also caught the starry group of celebrity pals - Lisa, Alice, Sorn, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan - walking to the VIP area at Swift's show.

Sabrina Carpenter changes the lyrics to her song for a fitting Singapore moment:

After performing ABBA's Dancing Queen on the first day, Sabrina switched her direction to cover Olivia Newton John's Hopelessly Devoted To You on March 3. Her reported setlist for the second day consisted of the following hits: Read Your Mind, Feather, Vicious, Already Over, Tornado's Warnings, Opposite, Fast Times, Because I Like a Boy, Nonsense and the previously mentioned cover.

During the outro, she changed the lyrics of Nonsense as a nod to Singapore's nature-themed complex, Jewel Changi Airport (home to the world's tallest indoor waterfall - the Rain Vortex). “He said he wishes he was on me / Got me wetter than the Jewel Changi / Singapore I hope you like my song-y," sang Sabrina.