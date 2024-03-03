2024 BRIT Awards winners list: RAYE records most nods in a year, Miley Cyrus strikes again

Aired live from London's O2 Arena on Saturday, the BRITs 2024 was a cheer-worthy annual event. Recognising British music talents, the ceremony honoured the Escapism songstress RAYE with seven nominations, a record-breaking history in the making. She became the only artist with the most BRIT nods in a year. The British singer was up against Arlo Parks, Central Cee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Fred again…, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Little Simz and Olivia Dean in the Artist of the Year race. Not only did she clinch the New Artist category, but she also made it to the top as the year's biggest Brit artist. British singer-songwriter RAYE broke the record for most BRIT nominations in a year. She also performed at the 2024 ceremony at London's O2 Arena.(BRIT Awards)

International artists SZA and Miley Cyrus struck again with their big wins despite it being the annual British Music Awards show. Performers of the night included Dua Lipa, Becky Hill, Calvin Harris with Ellie Goulding, Tate McRae, Kylie Minogue and others. Minogue also soared on the internet trends with her The 2024 BRIT Awards winners list noteworthy Global Icon honour. Here are the BRIT Awards 2024 winners:

2024 BRIT Awards winners list

Global Icon Award: Kylie Minogue

Group of the Year: Jungle

Other Nominations:

Chase & Status

Young Fathers

Blur

Headie One & K-Trap

Best New Artist: RAYE

Other Nominations:

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Yussef Dayes

International Artist of the Year: SZA

Other Nominations:

Burna Boy

Kylie Minogue

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Asake

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Lana Del Rey

International Song of the Year: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

International Group of the Year: boygenius

Other Nominations:

Foo Fighters

blink-182

Paramore

Gabriels

Alternative/Rock Alt: Bring Me The Horizon

Other Nominations:

Young Fathers

Blur

Yussef Dayes

The Rolling Stones

Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act: CASISDEAD

Dave

J Hus

Central Cee

Little Simz

Dance Act: Calvin Harris

Other Nominations:

Becky Hill

Fred again…

Romy

Barry Can't Swim

Pop Act: Dua Lipa

Other Nominations:

Charli XCX

Calvin Harris

RAYE

Olivia Dean

R&B Act: RAYE

Other Nominations:

Jorja Smith

SAULT

Cleo Sol

Mahalia

Rising Star: The Last Dinner Party

Sekou

Caity Baser

Song of the Year: RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism

Mastercard Album of the Year: RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Other Nominations:

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Little Simz - NO THANK YOU

Artist of the Year: RAYE

Other Nominations:

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

J Hus

Olivia Dean

Little Simz

Dave

Central Cee

Arlo Parks

Fred again…