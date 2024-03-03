2024 BRIT Awards winners list: RAYE records most nods in a year, Miley Cyrus strikes again
RAYE recognised with most BRIT nods in a year, Miley Cyrus' Flowers bags International Song of the Year, these are the 2024 BRIT Awards winners!
Aired live from London's O2 Arena on Saturday, the BRITs 2024 was a cheer-worthy annual event. Recognising British music talents, the ceremony honoured the Escapism songstress RAYE with seven nominations, a record-breaking history in the making. She became the only artist with the most BRIT nods in a year. The British singer was up against Arlo Parks, Central Cee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Fred again…, J Hus, Jessie Ware, Little Simz and Olivia Dean in the Artist of the Year race. Not only did she clinch the New Artist category, but she also made it to the top as the year's biggest Brit artist.
International artists SZA and Miley Cyrus struck again with their big wins despite it being the annual British Music Awards show. Performers of the night included Dua Lipa, Becky Hill, Calvin Harris with Ellie Goulding, Tate McRae, Kylie Minogue and others. Minogue also soared on the internet trends with her The 2024 BRIT Awards winners list noteworthy Global Icon honour. Here are the BRIT Awards 2024 winners:
2024 BRIT Awards winners list
Global Icon Award: Kylie Minogue
Group of the Year: Jungle
Other Nominations:
Chase & Status
Young Fathers
Blur
Headie One & K-Trap
Best New Artist: RAYE
Other Nominations:
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Yussef Dayes
International Artist of the Year: SZA
Other Nominations:
Burna Boy
Kylie Minogue
Miley Cyrus
Asake
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Lana Del Rey
International Song of the Year: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
International Group of the Year: boygenius
Other Nominations:
Foo Fighters
blink-182
Paramore
Gabriels
Alternative/Rock Alt: Bring Me The Horizon
Other Nominations:
Young Fathers
Blur
Yussef Dayes
The Rolling Stones
Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act: CASISDEAD
Dave
J Hus
Central Cee
Little Simz
Dance Act: Calvin Harris
Other Nominations:
Becky Hill
Fred again…
Romy
Barry Can't Swim
Pop Act: Dua Lipa
Other Nominations:
Charli XCX
Calvin Harris
RAYE
Olivia Dean
R&B Act: RAYE
Other Nominations:
Jorja Smith
SAULT
Cleo Sol
Mahalia
Rising Star: The Last Dinner Party
Sekou
Caity Baser
Song of the Year: RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism
Mastercard Album of the Year: RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
Other Nominations:
J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
Artist of the Year: RAYE
Other Nominations:
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
J Hus
Olivia Dean
Little Simz
Dave
Central Cee
Arlo Parks
Fred again…