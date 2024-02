Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour 2024: Full list of dates and entire 22-song setlist

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her Guts Tour with a sold-out show at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, on Friday. For the opening night, the Drivers License singer performed a 22-song setlist. As the 21-year-old singer embarks on her US and Europe 2024 tour, here's a breakdown of all you need to know, from setlist to show dates. US singer Olivia Rodrigo performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)(AFP)

Full list of Guts Tour 2024 US and Europe show dates

Friday, February 23 – Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena

Saturday, February 24 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Tuesday, February 27 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Wednesday, February 28 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

Friday, March 1 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Saturday, March 2 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

Tuesday, March 5 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Wednesday, March 6 – Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

Friday, March 8 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

Saturday, March 9 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, March 12 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

Wednesday, March 13 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center

Friday, March 15 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, March 16 – Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, March 19 – Chicago, IL at United Center

Wednesday, March 20 – Chicago, IL at United Center

Friday, March 22 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

Saturday, March 23 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, March 26 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Wednesday, March 27 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Friday, March 29 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, March 30 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Monday, April 1 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

Tuesday, April 2 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

Friday, April 5 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Saturday, April 6 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Monday, April 8 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, April 9 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, April 30 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

Wednesday, May 1 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

Friday, May 3 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

Saturday, May 4 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

Tuesday, May 7 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

Wednesday, May 8 – Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

Friday, May 10 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

Tuesday, May 14 – London, UK at The O2

Wednesday, May 15 – London, UK at The O2

Friday, May 17 – London, UK at The O2

Saturday, May 18 – London, UK at The O2

Wednesday, May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

Friday, May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

Saturday, May 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

Tuesday, May 28 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum

Thursday, May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

Saturday, June 1 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tuesday, June 4 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

Wednesday, Jun 5 – Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle

Friday, June 7 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

Sunday, June 9 – Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

Tuesday, June 11 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

Wednesday, June 12 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

Friday, June 14 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

Saturday, June 15 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

Tuesday, June 18 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

Thursday, June 20 – Madrid, Spain at WizInk Center

Saturday, June 22 – Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena

Friday, July 19 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, July 20 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Wednesday, July 24 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

Friday, July 26 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Saturday, July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

Tuesday, July 30 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Wednesday, July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT at Delta Center

Friday, August 2 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

Saturday, August 3 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

Tuesday, August 6 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, August 7 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, August 9 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Saturday, August 10 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

Tuesday, August 13 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

Wednesday, August 14 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

Friday, August 16 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

Saturday, August 17 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

The 22-song set list for Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour

Bad Idea, Right?

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Vampire

Traitor

Drivers License

Teenage Dream

Pretty isn’t Pretty

Love is Embarrassing

Making the Bed

Logical

Enough for You

Lacy

Jealousy, Jealousy

Happier

Favorite Crime

Deja Vu

The Grudge

Brutal

Obsessed

All-American Bi**h

Good 4 U (encore)

Get Him Back! (encore)