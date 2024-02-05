Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo squash feud rumours at the Crypto.com arena

The 66th Grammy Awards were a night to remember for Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, who both showed their mutual admiration and respect for each other. Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo show mutual admiration at Grammy Awards,(AFP)

The two pop sensations, who have been nominated for multiple awards, dispelled any rumours of a feud between them by cheering each other on during the ceremony.

Swift, who has been a vocal supporter of Rodrigo’s music, was seen standing up, dancing, and singing along to Rodrigo’s performance of her smash hit ‘Vampire.’ Rodrigo, who has cited Swift as one of her biggest influences, reciprocated the gesture by clapping enthusiastically after Swift won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Swift also announced a new album in her acceptance speech, which Rodrigo later praised on social media.

The speculation about a possible rift between the two singers started when Rodrigo added Swift and Jack Antonoff as co-writers on her song ‘Deja Vu,’ from her debut album Sour. Some fans wondered if this was a sign of a legal dispute or a creative disagreement. However, Rodrigo has repeatedly denied any bad blood with Swift, and explained that the credit was a gesture of appreciation for Swift’s inspiration.

“I don’t beef with anyone,” Rodrigo said in a Rolling Stone cover story in September 2023.

“I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say. There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

Tonight Swift is bright

Swift also made history at the Grammys by winning her 14th award, which included her fourth Album of the Year trophy. She surpassed legends like Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon, who have all won three times in the same category. Swift’s latest album, Midnights, also earned her the Best Pop Vocal Album award, making it her 13th Grammy win.

The Album of the Year award was presented by the iconic Celine Dion, who received a standing ovation from the audience as she took the stage. Swift thanked Dion for being an inspiration to her and many other artists, and expressed her gratitude to her fans and collaborators.