Taylor Swift ignores Celine Dion on stage but thanks her later, fans left surprised call it ‘disrespect’

The 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday night were full of memorable moments, but one of them sparked a backlash online. Many fans felt that Taylor Swift, who won the Album of the Year award for her 2022 album Midnights, did not acknowledge or thank Celine Dion(who presented her the trophy) and acted like she was kind of a “trophy presenter model”. Taylor Swift accepts the award from Celine Dion for Album of the Year for Midnights during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

Dion, who is one of the best-selling women in music history, made a surprise appearance at the ceremony after being out of the public eye for the last few years.

Canadian singer Celine Dion presents the Album Of The Year award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)(AFP)

The apparent snub did not go unnoticed

Netizens took to X to express their disappointment and anger.

Some of them called Swift “rude”, “cringey”, and “disrespectful” for ignoring Dion, who they considered a legend and an inspiration. They also compared Swift’s behaviour to other artists who showed more appreciation and respect to the presenters, such as Olivia Rodrigo, who hugged and thanked Jennifer Lopez, and Billie Eilish, who praised Megan Thee Stallion.

One user tweeted, “Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul.”

Another one wrote, “Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Céline Dion at the Grammys.”

A third user posted, “taylor swift not acknowledging celine dion, a legend, at the #grammys, but dragging lana to that stage? smh.”

“Wow. Taylor Swift didn’t even acknowledge Celine Dion. That’s cold,” one user wrote. The clip showed Swift taking the award from Dion and turning away from her.

However, not everyone was convinced that Swift intentionally ignored Dion. Some of her fans defended her, saying that she was too overwhelmed and emotional to notice Dion, or that she did not want to hug her because of the pandemic. They also pointed out that Swift and Dion had a sweet exchange backstage, where they hugged and smiled for the cameras.

One user tweeted, “Taylor Swift was so happy and emotional that she didn’t realize Celine Dion was there. She didn’t mean to ignore her. Stop making a big deal out of it.”

Another user wrote, “Taylor Swift and Celine Dion hugged backstage. They are both legends and respect each other. Stop spreading hate and lies.”

The pop icons squashed the ‘bad blood’ rumours with a backstage hug

The 2024 Grammys were a night to remember for Taylor Swift and Celine Dion, who shared a heartwarming hug backstage after the former won album of the year for her 2022 release Midnights after fans flooded the socials saying Swift knowingly ignored Dion, while she jacked Lana Del Ray.

Did Swift actually ignore Dion?

Swift, who became the first person to win Album of the Year four times, was visibly excited as she made her way to the stage with her team, including producer Jack Antonoff. While she jacked Lana Del Ray and gave a hug but she did not hug or greet Dion while taking the award, who stepped aside to let her speak.

Swift proceeded to thank her collaborators, fans, and family, but did not mention Dion at all.

What disease does Celine Dion have?

In December 2022, Dion disclosed her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare condition characterized by severe, uncontrolled spasms. Since then she wasn't present in public eyes. On February 5 (IST), the renowned singer made a rare appearance at the Grammys. Fans are buzzing with excitement after witnessing a video of the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer.

The Canadian superstar received a standing ovation as she took the stage to announce the nominees for Album of the Year. She said, “When I say I’m really happy to be here, I really mean it,” before handing off the golden gramophone to Swift.