Taylor Swift announces new album The Tortured Poet’s Department with Grammy win

Taylor Swift not only conquered the Grammys with a well-deserved win but simultaneously unveiled her newest musical creation: The Tortured Poet's Department. The singer of Cruel Summer has now won 13 Grammys, with her album Midnights taking home the Best Pop Vocal Album award. After dropping subtle hints about Rep TV, this unexpected announcement thrilled the entire fan base. The singer-songwriter also shared some details about the album. Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

Taylor Swift’s announces The Tortured Poet’s Department

Swift started her speech with, “Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number." "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," the singer said while accepting her 13th Grammy win. She continued, “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19."

Announcing her new album the Love Story crooner added, "It’s called the Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."

The Tortured Poet’s Department release date and deets

Taylor Swift has sent her fans into a frenzy with the surprise announcement of her 11th studio album, titled The Tortured Poet's Department. The singer revealed she has been working on this album for the past two years.

It's reported that the vinyl pre-order line for Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be long—about 35 minutes. While the album will include 16 tracks in its normal version, the deluxe edition of the CD will feature the bonus track The Manuscript.

Dropping on April 19, 2024, the news was accompanied by a striking black and white cover art reveal on Instagram, instantly connecting the dots with her recent cryptic clues. The monochrome theme, evident in her Grammys outfit and social media profile pictures, now takes on a whole new meaning, hinting at the album's aesthetic and potentially its artistic direction. She captioned the post as, “All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍”