Who is rapper Killer Mike, detained at the Grammys after securing three big wins?

The 66th Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, offered viewers an overwhelming experience, from electrifying performances to Taylor Swift's historic achievements. However, fans are still left wondering about the events during the pre-recording ceremony, where Rapper Michael 'Killer Mike' Render, who secured three significant wins of the night, was unexpectedly arrested shortly after his victories. He was then escorted out of the venue in handcuffs, leaving everyone too stunned to speak. Killer Mike poses with his Grammy for the Best Rap Album award, the Best Rap Performance award and the Best Rap Song award during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4,(REUTERS)

Who is rapper Killer Mike?

Michael Santiago Render, widely known as Killer Mike, is a famous American rapper and activist. He was born on April 20, 1975, in Atlanta, Georgia, specifically in the Adamsville neighborhood. His debut in the recording scene came with Outkast's fourth album, Stankonia, and he later contributed to their Grammy Award-winning single, The Whole World. He released Monster, his debut studio album, after signing with Columbia Records and Big Boi's Purple Ribbon Records.

The rapper, known for songs like Big Beast, Ooh La La, RUN, Legend Has It, and more, is also an active social and political activist. He consistently advocates for issues such as social inequality, police brutality, and systemic racism, addressing these topics in his music. Apart from his musical endeavors, he frequently speaks at colleges and universities and has written about such matters for various publications as well.

Why was Killer Mike detained?

The arrest of Killer Mike had nothing to do with the Grammy Awards, as stated by a Hollywood reporter, according to an arena officer present at the time of the arrest. “At around 4 p.m., an individual was detained at [Crypto.com Arena] for a physical altercation,” an authority told the publication. “The individual is currently being questioned. I cannot confirm the identity of the individual until the person is charged. The investigation is ongoing.” They added.

The activist and rapper was seen leaving the L.A. arena near the VIP door while handcuffed and entering a security room. According to reports, he was released shortly afterward. Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, was also seen engaging in a ten to twenty-minute conversation with the rapper's staff and security before departing backstage.

Killer Mike 2024 Grammy wins

During the premiere ceremony, Killer Mike achieved notable success in the rap category, winning Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Scientists & Engineers and Best Rap Album for Michael. The artist secured his big Grammy Win nearly 20 years after he received his first in 2003. During his acceptance speech he said, “For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bullshit. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”