Grammys 2024: Rapper Killer Mike led out of the award show in handcuffs after winning three awards

Rapper Michael ‘Killer Mike’ Render, who won three awards at the 2024 Grammy Awards, was arrested shortly after his victories and escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs by the Los Angeles Police Department. Killer Mike poses with his Grammy for the Best Rap Album award, the Best Rap Performance award and the Best Rap Song award during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4,(REUTERS)

Videos posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed Killer Mike being led away in handcuffs around 4:22 p.m. PT, as some people shouted “Free Mike” in the background. The videos went viral and sparked outrage and confusion among his fans and fellow musicians.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The reason for his arrest is still unclear, but according to Chris Gardner, a senior staff writer for The Hollywood Reporter, it was a misdemeanour and had nothing to do with anything that happened at the arena. Gardner also reported that an official told someone on Killer Mike’s team that he might be released later that night.

ALSO READ| Grammys 2024: Drake mocks the award show as ‘just the opinion of a group of people’

Killer Mike pockets 3 rap Grammys

Killer Mike won three awards during the pre-show ceremony, which handed out several Grammys ahead of the main telecast beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT. He won best rap song and best rap performance for his track “Scientists and Engineers” and best rap album for “Michael,” his sixth studio album released in June 2023.

His song “Scientists and Engineers” featured André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, and was praised by critics and fans alike for its lyrical prowess and social commentary. His album “Michael” was also hailed as one of the best rap albums of the year, showcasing his versatility and maturity as an artist.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift’s Rep TV is dropping tonight? Grammys tease mysterious presenter

Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr. was seen talking to Killer Mike’s team and officials at the scene, but no official statement has been made by the Recording Academy or Killer Mike’s representatives.

The rapper is known for his activism and outspokenness on various social and political issues, such as racial justice, police brutality, economic inequality, and education. He is also one half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, along with El-P, who have released four critically acclaimed albums together.