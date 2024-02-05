Grammys 2024: Drake mocks the award show as ‘just the opinion of a group of people’

Drake, a five-time Grammy winner and one of the most successful rap artists of his generation, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the 2024 Grammy Awards, where he and his collaborator 21 Savage were nominated for four categories but did not win any. FILE - Drake is not attending the 2024 Grammys (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Drake, who was performing in Tampa, Florida, instead of attending the ceremony, posted a message on his Instagram story, saying, “All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret… (literally you can google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh*t in our world.”

Drake repeatedly mocked the award show(Instagram/Drake)

Drake’s criticism of the Grammys is not new, as he has previously questioned the relevance and transparency of the award show, especially for hip-hop and black artists. In 2019, he used his acceptance speech for Best Rap Song to say that the Grammys do not represent the true value of music and that artists should not measure their success by trophies.

The Canada native also reportedly did not submit his 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind for consideration, following the example of The Weeknd, who boycotted the Grammys after being snubbed in 2023.

New romance or collaboration?

On the other hand, rumours are swirling around Drake and Camila Cabello, who were seen together on a tropical vacation in Turks and Caicos, a month back.

The pair looked relaxed and happy as they soaked up the sun, with Camila rocking a short black dress and Drake wearing a casual beach shirt. Fans have been wondering about their relationship ever since Drake followed Camila on Instagram eight months ago.

According to some sources, Drake’s producers also started following the “Crying in the Club” singer. Their latest encounter has sparked even more curiosity and excitement among their followers, who are eager to know if they are dating or working on a musical project.