Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift becomes first artist in history to win Album of the Year four times

The 66th Grammy Awards were etched in musical history tonight, not just for its dazzling performances and surprise reveals, but for a crowning moment achieved by Taylor Swift. In a breath-taking victory, she bagged the coveted Album of the Year award for her latest work, Midnights, marking a record-breaking feat: the most Album of the Year wins for any artist in Grammy history. Taylor Swift accepts the award for album of the year for "MIdnights" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift scripts history at 66th Grammys

Following her 13th Grammy win for the album Midnights, where she secured the Best Pop Vocal Album award, Taylor Swift made history on Sunday by clinching her 14th Grammy as well. This groundbreaking win included her fourth Album of the Year award. Taylor Swift has broken a tie with Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon to achieve this historic milestone.

The award was presented by none other than Celine Dion. It marked Taylor's 14th Grammy win overall and her second of the night. Celine Dion received a standing ovation, surprising everyone, as she took the stage.

Taylor Swift's fourth Album of the Year acceptance speech

“I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers,” the Midnight crooner said while accepting the grand award of the night.

“For me, the award is the work,” she added. The Cruel Summer singer thanked her best friend, Jack Antonoff, during the event. Antonoff, had a notable win earlier in the night, matching the record for producer of the year (non-classical) wins.

Taylor Swift, Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, and Stevie Wonder have all won album of the year three times apiece. Thus, all eyes were on the Love Story singer as she was nominated in this category once more, wondering if she would be able to pull off a record-breaking win at the ceremony.

A Look at Taylor Swift's Album of the Year wins

In the past, the singer has clinched victory in this category for her albums, including Fearless, 1989, and Folklore.

Taylor Swift announces her brand new album

The popstar also announced her new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, coming on April 19th. While announcing the one she said, “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19." The singer-songwriter continued adding, "It’s called the Tortured Poets Department. I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you."