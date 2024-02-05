 Jay Z blasts Grammys on stage over Beyoncé's Album of the Year snubs, ‘you may.. - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Jay Z blasts Grammys on stage over Beyoncé's Album of the Year snubs, ‘you may get robbed..’

Jay Z blasts Grammys on stage over Beyoncé's Album of the Year snubs, ‘you may get robbed..’

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 05, 2024 09:37 AM IST

Jay-Z calls out Grammys for never awarding Beyoncé Album of the Year

Jay-Z seized the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys upon receiving his award, immediately using the platform to criticize the Recording Academy for consistently snubbing his wife and musical icon, Beyoncé, specifically in the Album of the Year category. Despite Beyoncé's impressive record of 32 Grammy wins, none have been in the Album of the Year category.

Jay-Z Slams Recording Academy for Ignoring Beyoncé's Grammy Wins(Img credit- AP, X (twitter))
Jay-Z Slams Recording Academy for Ignoring Beyoncé's Grammy Wins(Img credit- AP, X (twitter))

Also read: Taylor Swift announces new album The Tortured Poet’s Department with Grammy win

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Jay Z calls out Grammys for overlooking Beyoncé

"Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based,” Jay Z began his speech upon accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He went on to say, “But you know, some things, you know, I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year.” The camera then panned towards Queen Bey, who rocked her signature cowboy hat and a stunning chic outfit.

Jay Z was joined on stage by their daughter, Blue Ivy. He emphasized, “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. It doesn’t work.” Jay Z continued, stating, “Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. All right. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, that was it, no. When I get nervous, I tell the truth,”

Growing up in Houston, Beyoncé showcased her extraordinary talent from a young age. She took the stage at just 7 years old. After dominating the music world with her powerful songs she earned the title of Queen Bey. This title isn't an exaggeration; it perfectly encapsulates the awe-inspiring presence and musical prowess she brought to her craft from the very beginning.

Also read: BTS and Grammys: Could a win have impacted their military service?

Beyoncé is not performing at the 2024 Grammys

The Halo singer, although not nominated this year, made a low-key appearance at tonight's ceremony alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and husband Jay-Z, who was honored with the Global Impact Award.

The family chose to attend the main show instead of walking the red carpet. Beyoncé has kept a quiet profile ever since her Renaissance World Tour concluded. In December last year, she released a concert film for the same. During the ceremony, she was observed mingling with a few young artists.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On