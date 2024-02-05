Jay Z blasts Grammys on stage over Beyoncé's Album of the Year snubs, ‘you may get robbed..’

Jay-Z seized the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys upon receiving his award, immediately using the platform to criticize the Recording Academy for consistently snubbing his wife and musical icon, Beyoncé, specifically in the Album of the Year category. Despite Beyoncé's impressive record of 32 Grammy wins, none have been in the Album of the Year category. Jay-Z Slams Recording Academy for Ignoring Beyoncé's Grammy Wins(Img credit- AP, X (twitter))

Jay Z calls out Grammys for overlooking Beyoncé

"Obviously, it’s subjective because, you know, it’s music and it’s opinion-based,” Jay Z began his speech upon accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He went on to say, “But you know, some things, you know, I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year.” The camera then panned towards Queen Bey, who rocked her signature cowboy hat and a stunning chic outfit.

Jay Z was joined on stage by their daughter, Blue Ivy. He emphasized, “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. It doesn’t work.” Jay Z continued, stating, “Some of you are going to go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category. All right. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, that was it, no. When I get nervous, I tell the truth,”

Growing up in Houston, Beyoncé showcased her extraordinary talent from a young age. She took the stage at just 7 years old. After dominating the music world with her powerful songs she earned the title of Queen Bey. This title isn't an exaggeration; it perfectly encapsulates the awe-inspiring presence and musical prowess she brought to her craft from the very beginning.

Beyoncé is not performing at the 2024 Grammys

The Halo singer, although not nominated this year, made a low-key appearance at tonight's ceremony alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and husband Jay-Z, who was honored with the Global Impact Award.

The family chose to attend the main show instead of walking the red carpet. Beyoncé has kept a quiet profile ever since her Renaissance World Tour concluded. In December last year, she released a concert film for the same. During the ceremony, she was observed mingling with a few young artists.