Is a new Jay Z album in the making? Entertainment company quick to respond to rumors

Is Jay Z coming out with brand new tunes this year? The American rapper and record producer's fans are counting on it, but his entertainment company has something else to say entirely. Roc Nation shuts down speculations around a new Jay Z music album hitting the shelves in a near future.(X)

On Sunday, social media was brimming with rumors about a possible Jay Z 2024 album being in the works. The speculations were ignited when director Hidji World (also associated with A$AP Rocky's agency) took to his Instagram stories to post a few implicative snaps.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

One of these pictures featured a white slate board, obviously marking the arrival of a new Jay Z album this year. It also suggested that the director was shooting for the rapper's upcoming music video. The same board, dated January 28, also highlighted his name as the director, while Leroy Farrell was listed as the director of photography.

Also read: Nicki Minaj roasts Megan Thee Stallion in Big Foot, ‘If you don’t apologise ....

As soon as this discussion was fueled further, with several sources reporting the issue, Roc Nation decided to take charge of the narrative for good. Stepping in, the Jay Z company quickly shut down the rumors calling out a post on X (formerly Twitter) mentioning that a new Jay Z album for 2024 was on the horizon. “That's news to us”, Roc Nation commented via the quote option, thus highlighting the post on its own X page as well.

New Jay Z album: more about his music

In a previous interview, the Hip-Hop artist laid emphasis on him wanting to make music. However, he wants his music to mean something. “I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something… It has to mean something to a larger society", said the Empire State of Mind crooner.i

Jay Z's last solo album 4:44 came out in 2017. Thereafter, he even collaborated with Beyonce under The Carters banner in 2018 for Everything is Love - the artistic spouses' debut studio album as a duo.