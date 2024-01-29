Nicki Minaj roasts Megan Thee Stallion in new Big Foot song, ‘If you don’t apologise ....’

Nicki Minaj shows no signs of slowing down in her ongoing feud with Megan Thee Stallion. Taking it to the next level, the artist has unveiled her latest track, Big Foot, unleashing a barrage of fiery lyrics. This release comes as Nicki Minaj's response to Megan Thee Stallion's Hiss. In the outro, she also hints at another diss track to follow within the next 24 hours. Feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion reaches boiling point with diss track(Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion instagram)

Hiss flashback

The months-old clash between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion escalated with the recent release of Megan's latest track, Hiss a few days ago. In this song the Savage singer, takes a swipe at Minaj, referencing her and her husband Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender. The Pink Friday crooner has now swiftly fired back with her own set of lyrics, accusing Megan of having a romantic involvement with her best friend's partner, lying to Gayle King, and more.

Nicki Minaj’s big reply to Megan with Big Foot

Nicki Minaj delivers a verse where she mentions, "Bad b**h, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot / The b***ch fell off I said get up on your good foot." The reference to "6 foot" sparked speculation, possibly linked to the July 2020 incident where Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot. This speculation gains clarification when she questions, "F** you get shot with no scar?" Minaj also brought up Megan's mother, who passed away in 2019.

Surprisingly, the lyrics of the new song by the Barbie World singer closely resemble what she previously mentioned about the Hiss singer during Instagram Live and then X. This gives fans a hint that the fiery verse in her latest track, Big Foot, was written recently and is likely intended to throw shade at Megan.

Previously she said, “How many d***s of abusers have you knowingly? Bringing up 30-year-old tea from when a man was 15, being lied on, is not the flex you think it is…”. Amid the online uproar over Nicki's comeback being labeled a diss track, she vehemently responded, stating, "Who said 'diss track'?????? Don’t play tonight. Fix your tweet.