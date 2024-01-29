 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce inspire American Airlines' Super Bowl flight no. - Hindustan Times
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce inspire American Airlines' Super Bowl flight numbers from Kansas City to LA

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 29, 2024 10:38 AM IST

Flights inspired by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes available for Super Bowl travel

Born in 1989, Taylor Swift and recognized for donning jersey No. 87, Travis Kelce, have caught the eye of American Airlines. If you're gearing up to travel from Kansas City to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, keep an eye out for flight numbers with familiar associations. In a press release, the airlines stated, "To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do." In addition to the lovebirds, there's also a flight inspired by quarterback Patrick Mahomes ready to carry sports fans to the venue.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Sunday night's game.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Sunday night's game.

Look what Taylor and Travis made American Airlines do

The press announcement states that Flight 1989 will depart Kansas City for Las Vegas twice on February 9 and February 10, both at 12:30 p.m. local time. Flight 87 will leave Las Vegas for Kansas City after the game on February 12 at 12:20 a.m. local time.

“You could say that after tonight’s games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide additional direct flights,” the airlines said in a statement to AP.

Three flights, each carrying quarterback Patrick Mahomes' jersey number 15 is also in the special lineup. On Feb. 8, Flight 15 departs from Kansas City to Las Vegas. The same flight number is also scheduled for trips from Vegas to Kansas City on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13. There's also a Flight 1521, combining the numbers of Mahomes and safety Mike Edwards. That one is running from Kansas City to Las Vegas once.

Is Taylor Swift attending the Super Bowl?

The possibility of the Cruel Summer singer attending the upcoming Super Bowl to witness the Chiefs' match remains uncertain due to her upcoming Tokyo concert commitments. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are set to clash in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, just a day after Taylor Swift's final performance at the Tokyo Dome scheduled for Feb 10.

