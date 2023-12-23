Patrick Mahomes calls Taylor Swift a ‘great woman’ and Travis Kelce ‘lucky’; ‘She’s just a part of..’

The Chiefs Kingdom is happily embracing a new member. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t stop gushing about his teammate Travis Kelce's blossoming romance with pop queen Taylor Swift and how great the Cruel Summer singer is. The NFL star recently graced the exclusive interview session with CBS Morning. Mahomes, who himself appreciates the good bond between Swift and his spouse Brittany, has undoubtedly won over Swifties with his thoughtful actions and wise words regarding the musician. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce(GGetty Images via AFP, @ViralThingz))

Patrick Mahomes praises Taylor Swift

The Chiefs quarterback was heard complimenting Taylor Swift's professionalism throughout the interview and saying that he thought she was really calm and collected. “She’s top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that — Dude, it’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes.”

He added that it was a bit awkward for him and the team during Kelce and Swift's early days, so everyone kept their personal lives private and allowed them to pursue their own interests. "Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning," he added further.

Taylor Swift is now part of Chiefs Kingdom

Taylor Swift has become a familiar face at Kansas City Chiefs games. The NFL star previously highlighted Swift's influence in attracting new fans to the Chiefs, and now the quarterback considers her an integral part of the Chiefs' family. "She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom, And she’s part of the team."

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Britney Mahomes

Since the Lover singer went public with her relationship with the Chiefs' tight end, she's been hanging out a lot with Britney Mahomes. They hug, talk, and even go shopping together. Patrick highlighted this, saying, "It's cool that she’s become friends with Brittany. So for me, it's Travis, man, and he's lucky to be with a great girl and woman. It's been cool to interact with her."

Taylor Swift is set to begin the next leg of her Eras tour in Tokyo next year. There's a possibility that Travis Kelce, accompanied by his best friend duo Patrick and Britney Mahomes, might travel overseas to show their support and cheer for the singer on the international tour.