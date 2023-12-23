Travis Kelce plans an overseas double date with Taylor Swift, Patrick, and Britney Mahomes for the Eras tour

According to reports, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, along with wife Britney Mahomes, are ditching the gridiron for glitter and gearing up for a double date adventure on Taylor Swift's international Eras Tour. An exclusive PageSix source has disclosed that the NFL power couple, accompanied by Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, is all set for an overseas adventure to stun the Cruel Summer singer during her upcoming eras tour stop in Tokyo next year. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Britney Mahomes to head overseas for Era tour

A source told the magazine, “They have all talked about seeing some of Taylor’s shows overseas after the season, and since KC has a game on Christmas, they will all hang out in the stadium with family and friends afterward.” Although the trio is looking forward to their global tour, the source further revealed that Mahomes and Kelce are currently focused on the NFL season, with the Kansas City Chiefs hoping to return to the Super Bowl two years in a row.

The 12-time Grammy winner, since making headlines with her beau Travis Kelce, has been frequently seen in the stands, passionately supporting the Kansas City Chiefs. In doing so, Taylor Swift has formed a close bond with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce's best friend, and his wife Britney Mahomes. Whether hitting the club together or cheering from the bench, the singer is often spotted enjoying quality time with Britney. The source further quotes

“They are great friends and colleagues; that will not change, and they are all about Brittany and Taylor being friends, but they don’t want to be tied up or tied down with all the personal hoopla they deal with till after the season.”

Patrick Mahomes opens up about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance

When talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship, Patrick Mahomes said that there had been some early teasing. Now, Swift is accepted in Chiefs Kingdom, and Mahomes appreciates her cool friendship with his wife.

The quarterback during his appearance on CBS Mornings said “At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing,” he continued “And then he started bringing Taylor around and you realize how cool of a person she was and she is. So for us — I mean, it was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning — but now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team.”

Patrick Mahomes calls Taylor Swift a great woman

Patrick Mahomes later expressed his pride in his best friend Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift, referring to her as a great woman. He admires her top-tier professionalism, drive, and dedication.