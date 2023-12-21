Why this teammate of Travis Kelce won't ask Taylor Swift for a selfie: 'Wouldn’t go up to...'

The Kelce Krew member, Rashee Rice, despite being a Swiftie, wouldn't dream of nabbing a selfie with pop queen Taylor Swift. His reason? "I wouldn't go up to another dude's girl." The young wideout squirmed at the thought of awkwardly requesting a picture with Taylor Swift given his existing friendship with the tight-end. The Cruel Summer singer has been spotted often in the stands, cheering on her boyfriend's Kansas City Chiefs. While the 34-year-old singer shares a strong bond with Kelce's friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes, along with his wife, Britney Mahomes, some feel hesitant to approach Taylor now that she is romantically involved with Travis. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Sunday night's game.

Rashee Rice on why can’t he approach Taylor for a selfie

During his appearance on Fubo Sports' Airing It Out podcast, the rookie wide receiver was asked if he had met Taylor yet. “I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like, ‘Can I get a picture?’ or nothing like that.” The athlete went on to explain the special bond he shares with Travis and Patrick and how there is an unsaid bro code between them. "You know, individuals like Trav and Pat invite us out because they understand that we are the only ones who interact with them every day and truly know and see them for who they are, not just as 'superstar football players!'" he added. "It's just Pat, and it's just Trav."

"Asking another man's girlfriend for a picture feels off," he stated, applying the same principle to his interactions with the singer. He's open to meeting her someday, especially if his girlfriend tags along, but emphasizes the importance of respecting personal space. “Maybe if my girl was there I would be like, ‘Can we get a picture with the girls together?’ or something,” the rookie receiver stated.

Teammates of Travis Kelce appreciate Taylor's support

Ever since the Lover singer began attending games, the Kansas City Chiefs have experienced a notable increase in their global fan base. Even those who were not previously interested in football are now drawn to the game due to Taylor Swift's presence. While Chiefs tight-end teammates are delighted that he is dating a legendary figure, they are even more pleased to see additional fans cheering them on. Rice also extended a shoutout to Swift, “She brought a lot more fans to the team too.”