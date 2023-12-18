What's in the box? Kansas City Chiefs owners' ‘disco-inspired’ birthday gift for Taylor Swift revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs’ owners’ gift to Taylor Swift on her birthday has been revealed. The singer turned 34 on December 13. Gracie Hunt initially posted a birthday tribute for Taylor, but later edited the caption to reveal what accessory Taylor Swift had been gifted (graciehunt/Instagram)

Taylor has become popular in the NFL franchise after she began dating Chiefs’ player Travis Kelce this summer. Previously, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia and daughter Gracie shared photos with the singer holding a large gift box addressed “To Taylor, from the Hunt family.” What was in the box has now been revealed.

What’s in the box?

Gracie initially posted a birthday tribute for Taylor, but later edited the caption to reveal what accessory Taylor had been gifted – a microphone purse from Judith Leiber Couture.

“Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!” Gracie wrote in the caption, thankingJosh Trevino, a personal shopper and stylist, as well as luxury retailer Neiman Marcus “for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gift!”

PEOPLE reported that the purse is a “disco-inspired” novelty clutch comprising a shoulder chain strap. It has three crystal-covered varieties – silver, gold and black Hematite. The Hunt family, however, did not reveal what colour the gift is. However, all of these are available to be purchased on Judith Leiber Couture and Neiman Marcus for $4,995.

Taylor Swift opens up about dating Travis Kelce

Earlier this month, Taylor finally spoke about her romance with Travis. She praised the player for“adorably” putting her “on blast” in July when he tried to give her his phone number at a Missouri Eras Tor stop. She also said she thought Travis’ New Heights podcast callout was “metal as hell.”

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor recalled. She also confirmed that they “were a couple” by the time she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she added. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she added.